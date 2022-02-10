---
Boys
Player;Games;total points;average
Dylan Patrick, Clements;28;674;24.1
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage;23;477;20.7
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;25;464;18.6
Kohl Randolph, Danville;29;496;17.0
Kahne Little, Hatton;26;411;16.0
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;26;404;15.5
Walker Brand, Athens Bible;22;338;15.4
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur;22;308;14.0
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible;21;289;13.8
Carson Muse, West Morgan;26;361;13.8
Jalen Orr, Austin;28;376;13.4
Avery Miller, Falkville;30;420;13.3
Luke Ward, Hartselle;30;400;13.3
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont;25;326;13.0
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard;7;91;13.0
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence;26;336;12.9
Kiah Key, Hartselle;30;385;12.8
Cam Collins, Austin;28;357;12.8
Tamerion Watkins, Brewer;24;300;12.5
Eddie Mitchell, Austin;28;340;12.1
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;28;326;11.6
Luke Davis, Athens Bible;23;258;11.2
Dawson Norwood, Falkville;30;306;10.9
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence;18;195;10.8
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan;27;285;10.5
Witten Morgan, Danville;28;294;10.5
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;23;238;10.3
Chris Thomas, Priceville;28;282;10.2
Maddox Dorning, Ardmore;24;246;10.2
Ellis Dickman, Decatur;22;224;10.2
Trey Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard;9;91;10.1
Justice Casteel, Ardmore;23;232;10.0
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible;23;223;9.7
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage;12;115;9.5
Jayden Brown, Decatur;22;205;9.3
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;29;267;9.2
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane;20;181;9.1
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage;22;199;9.0
Easton Smith, West Limestone;24;216;9.0
Briley Kerby, Hatton;24;218;9.0
---
Girls
Player;Games;total points;average
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle;29;650;22.4
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner;23;501;21.8
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;24;515;21.5
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;26;456;17.5
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner;24;425;17.1
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard;14;217;15.5
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;25;377;15.1
Hope West, Brewer;27;408;15.1
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;26;381;14.6
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County;15;212;14.1
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;19;260;13.7
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible;22;289;13.1
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;22;280;12.7
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible;22;280;12.7
Lauren Hames, Priceville;26;326;12.5
Jenny Trent, Clements;25;312;12.5
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;17;204;12.0
Taylor Farrar, Clements;25;291;11.6
Zoey Benson, Priceville;26;286;11.0
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;30;316;10.5
Lillie McGregor, Hatton;14;146;10.4
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;23;230;10.0
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;25;246;9.8
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner;24;230;9.6
Whitley Chapman, Decatur;18;172;9.6
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;22;210;9.5
Riley Carwile, East Limestone;14;131;9.4
Jayden Stover, Decatur;14;109;9.1
Leslie Hames, Priceville;27;242;9.0
