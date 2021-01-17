The end of 2020 was good to local teams in The Decatur Daily coverage area, and the start of 2021 has been even better.
The latest Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings, released Wednesday, featured 14 area teams ranked inside the top 10. Another eight received votes but landed just outside the top 10.
Priceville’s girls led the way, coming in at No. 1 in Class 4A for the second straight week. Athens girls as well as the Hartselle and Decatur Heritage boys teams drew top 5 rankings.
Here are the power rankings of all 14 ranked teams:
No. 14: R.A. Hubbard girls (5-2)
The Lady Chiefs are having a solid season under second-year head coach Gary Martin. Senior Alex Orr, who hit the game-winning free throw shots in the Class 1A state championship as an eighth grader, is among the best and most experienced girls players in the area.
However, Hubbard hasn’t seen much action, having played the fewest games of all ranked teams.
No. 13: Austin boys (6-8)
The Black Bears are in the top 10 despite their record. Austin has played top notch competition and is one of only two teams to beat Hartselle so far.
No. 12: West Morgan boys (7-7)
The West Morgan boys are one of the top teams in the area. Leading scorer Carson Muse missed four games early in the season and the Rebels have been a different team since he came back.
No. 11: Elkmont boys (11-4)
The Red Devils have put together a strong season thus far. Their only losses have come to other top teams such as Lauderdale County, West Limestone and Plainview.
No. 10: Falkville girls (16-5)
Coming in at No. 10 in Class 2A, the Lady Blue Devils have the second most wins of all area teams.
No.9: Lindsay Lane girls (12-4)
The Lindsay Lane volleyball team is coming off a trip to the state tournament, and now the basketball team wants its shot. The Lady Lions came in ranked No. 9 in class 1A.
No. 8: Lawrence County girls (13-2)
Third-year coach K.C. Orr’s patience has paid off as his team is now talented plus experienced. Led by fifth-year starting senior Sadie Thompson, the Red Devils have won 11 of their last 12.
No. 7: Hatton boys (10-4)
The Hornets are picking up steam under first-year head coach and former Hatton star, Justin Henley. Hatton has now won six in a row, which landed them at No. 8 in last week’s poll. The ranking was the Hatton boys' first since 2009.
No. 6: Decatur Heritage boys (6-7)
The Eagles were the second-highest-ranked area team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 1A. Decatur Heritage loaded up the front of their schedule with several of the best large-school programs in north Alabama to prepare for anything 1A had to offer.
No. 5: Hatton girls (13-2)
Coming off a trip to the Northwest Regional final a year ago, 2020-21 was Final Four or bust. So far, the Hatton Hornets have been living up to their promise.
No. 4: Hartselle girls (12-2)
After starting the year with a small roster due to COVID-19, the Lady Tigers have established themselves as a top team in class 6A.
No. 3: Athens girls (10-2)
Led by Wake Forest commit Carolina Bachus, the Lady Golden Eagles have soared, coming at No. 4 in Class 6A. Their only losses are to Class 7A No. 1 Hoover and Class 6A No. 1 Hazel Green.
No. 2: Hartselle boys (17-2)
A year after having one of the best seasons in school history, Hartselle is flying even higher. The Tigers won the Metro tournament over Christmas and are 4-0 in area play. Brody Peebles, the 2020 Decatur Daily player of the year, is still as electrifying as ever.
No. 1: Priceville girls (16-5)
The highest-ranked area team, Priceville is the top dog in Class 4A. After so many near misses in recent years, senior Western Kentucky commit Jenna Walker has the Bulldogs on a collision course with the state tournament.
Schedule changes
Because of the cancellation of the Morgan County Tournament, each of the five county schools has either added games or moved postponed games to this week:
• Brewer: Guntersville at home on Tuesday, Fairview at home on Friday
• Danville: Falkville at home on Tuesday, West Morgan at home on Friday
• Falkville: at Danville on Tuesday, home vs. New Hope on Thursday
• Priceville: Girls at Madison Academy on Monday at 3 p.m.; boys and girls at West Morgan on Tuesday and at Boaz on Friday
• West Morgan: Monday at Russellville, Tuesday at home vs. Priceville, Friday at Danville
