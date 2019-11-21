Local basketball teams will hit one of the busiest weeks of the season starting Saturday. The week of Thanksgiving typically sees teams from all over the state competing in tournaments filled with teams that they may see when postseason play starts.
Locally, three tournaments play host to many local teams. The first is the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at both Hartselle and Austin. This is one of the largest tournaments happening in the state for girls basketball. Austin, Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Brewer, Priceville, East Lawrence, West Limestone, Danville, Hatton, Clements and Lawrence County are all scheduled to play at least one game in it.
For boys basketball, Priceville and Lawrence County will both be hosting tournaments. The Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament will be at Priceville. That field includes Priceville, Brewer, Danville and West Limestone.
The R.A. Hubbard Turkey Tourney will take place at Lawrence County High. R.A. Hubbard, Lawrence County and Hatton will be in the field.
Two other tournaments to keep an eye on are the Albertville Invitational and the N2Hoops Invitational. The Decatur Heritage boys team will begin its season at the Albertville Invitational.
They will face Madison Academy before playing Decatur High in a rare meeting between the two schools in any sport. Decatur plays Albertville before facing the Eagles.
Both Austin and East Limestone will compete in the N2Hoops Invitational for the second season in a row. Austin won its first game last year before being knocked out in the second round. East Limestone lost both of its games in the tournament after multiple starters missed the tournament with injuries.
Murr chasing record
Tommy Murr, a senior at Lindsay Lane, moved himself into second place on the AHSAA's career points list in the first game of the season by scoring 47 points in a loss to Belgreen. Since then, he’s inched closer to breaking the record. He scored 48 points in a win over Clements and 48 points in a win over Whitesburg Christian. He’s averaging 47.6 points per game this season. The Lions are 2-1.
He now sits at 4,353 career points. That’s 203 points away from breaking the record. A Dec. 7 game in the Be Elite Showcase, a Dec. 9 game against New Hope and a Dec. 10 game against R.A. Hubbard are games that could help him break the record.
Hartselle breaks losing streak to Austin
Hartselle knocked off Austin 62-59 on Tuesday which was the first win for the Tigers over the Black Bears since Jan. 10, 2009, according to former Hartselle coach and current Decatur principal Johnny Berry. Hartselle won that game 56-55 on a buzzer-beating layup by Manquez Jones. Berry coached Hartselle from 1998-2010
C2C, which keeps up with schedules and rosters for high schools, tracks results back to the 2013-2014 season. The site does not show a Hartselle win over Austin during that time, including meetings in area tournaments.
Rogers crosses 2,000 points
East Limestone junior forward Jirah Rogers crossed 2,000 points for her career Monday with a 15-point outing against West Limestone. Rogers was a second-team All-State selection in Class 5A last season.
Austin in close games
The Black Bears are off to a 2-2 start to the season with all four of their games being decided by four or fewer points. Austin has a 61-57 win over Columbia, an 80-77 loss to Buckhorn, a 59-58 win over Huntsville and a 62-59 loss to Hartselle.
Austin’s win over Huntsville came with no time on the clock. Junior Kelton Petty made two free throws to win it. He’s averaging 18 points per game to start the season.
Young duo leads Tanner girls
The one-two punch of eighth grader Amiya Redus and freshman Shauna Fletcher has Tanner off to a 2-1 start this season. Fletcher is averaging 20.3 points per game, and Redus is right behind her with 17.6 points per game. The two combined for 46 points in a 61-17 win over Clements on Tuesday. Fletcher scored 26 points. Redus had 20.
