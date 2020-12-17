Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the annual boys basketball Pepsi Classic has been canceled.
The longtime holiday event was scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday at Austin.
It would have featured six area teams, Austin, Decatur, Athens, West Morgan, Decatur Heritage and West Limestone. Rounding out the field were Bob Jones and Madison Academy.
The Pepsi Classic site rotates each year between Austin, Decatur and Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.