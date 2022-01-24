Danville’s Kohl Randolph and Priceville’s Zoey Benson were named the MVPs Saturday night at the Morgan County Tournament.
Randolph helped Danville win its first county championship since 1992. Benson helped the Priceville girls win their first county championship.
The boys MVP award is named in honor of the late J.C. Petty and former Danville coach Wayne Bowling. The girls MVP award honors the memory of former Falkville player Jane Nelson.
Boys all-tournament team: Kohl Randolph, Witten Morgan and Jo Jo Whisenant of Danville; Elijah Hopkins, Cole Lindeman and Jake Langlois of Priceville; Avery Miller and Camden Reid of Falkville; Carson Muse and Dyllan Ward of West Morgan; and Tamerion Watkins and Hunter Lawrence of Brewer.
Girls all-tournament team: Zoey Benson, Gracin Prater and Lauren Hames of Priceville; Ellie Cate Hill, Abby Grace Tomlin and Ella Wallace of Falkville; Karly Terry and Brenna Howard of West Morgan; Hope West and Lilly Yancey of Brewer; and Alyssa Brooks and Adily Alberti of Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.