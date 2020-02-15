FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Here is today’s schedule for games in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville:

Class 6A girls

McAdory 61, Muscle Shoals 54

Carver-Birmingham 47, Athens 37

Championship game: McAdory vs. Carver-Birmingham, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A boys

Bessemer City 66, Muscle Shoals 59

Hartselle 71, Minor 67 2OT

Championship: Bessemer City vs. Hartselle, Tuesday, 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Hatton 44, Altamont 36

Cold Springs 54, Tanner 42

Championship: Hatton vs. Cold Springs, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Class 2A boys

Red Bay 72, Southeastern-Blount 55

Vincent 52, Tanner 41

Championship: Red Bay vs. Vincent, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Class 5A girls

Pleasant Grove (25-4) vs. Madison Academy (28-4), 9 a.m.

Mortimer Jordan (24-9) vs. West Point (28-5), noon

Class 5A boys

Jasper (19-12) vs. Lawrence County (27-4), 10:30 a.m.

Fairfield (25-5) vs. East Limestone (23-7), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A girls

Winfield (23-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (27-5), 3 p.m.

New Hope (22-9) vs. Phil Campbell (19-6), 6 p.m.

Class 3A boys

Winfield (29-4) vs. Lauderdale County (23-7), 4:30 p.m.

New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Class 4A girls

Haleyville (14-14) vs. Rogers (25-4), 9 a.m.

Priceville (21-9) vs. Deshler (21-10), noon

Class 4A boys

Haleyville (14-17) vs. West Limestone (14-12), 10:30 a.m.

West Morgan (18-11) vs. Brooks (25-5), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A girls

Championship: Phillips (17-12) vs. Mars Hill (27-7), 3 p.m.

Class 1A boys

Championship: Decatur Heritage (18-13) vs. Pickens County (23-3, 4:45 p.m.

