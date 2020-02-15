FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Here is today’s schedule for games in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville:
Class 6A girls
McAdory 61, Muscle Shoals 54
Carver-Birmingham 47, Athens 37
Championship game: McAdory vs. Carver-Birmingham, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A boys
Bessemer City 66, Muscle Shoals 59
Hartselle 71, Minor 67 2OT
Championship: Bessemer City vs. Hartselle, Tuesday, 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Hatton 44, Altamont 36
Cold Springs 54, Tanner 42
Championship: Hatton vs. Cold Springs, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Red Bay 72, Southeastern-Blount 55
Vincent 52, Tanner 41
Championship: Red Bay vs. Vincent, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Class 5A girls
Pleasant Grove (25-4) vs. Madison Academy (28-4), 9 a.m.
Mortimer Jordan (24-9) vs. West Point (28-5), noon
Class 5A boys
Jasper (19-12) vs. Lawrence County (27-4), 10:30 a.m.
Fairfield (25-5) vs. East Limestone (23-7), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A girls
Winfield (23-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (27-5), 3 p.m.
New Hope (22-9) vs. Phil Campbell (19-6), 6 p.m.
Class 3A boys
Winfield (29-4) vs. Lauderdale County (23-7), 4:30 p.m.
New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Class 4A girls
Haleyville (14-14) vs. Rogers (25-4), 9 a.m.
Priceville (21-9) vs. Deshler (21-10), noon
Class 4A boys
Haleyville (14-17) vs. West Limestone (14-12), 10:30 a.m.
West Morgan (18-11) vs. Brooks (25-5), 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A girls
Championship: Phillips (17-12) vs. Mars Hill (27-7), 3 p.m.
Class 1A boys
Championship: Decatur Heritage (18-13) vs. Pickens County (23-3, 4:45 p.m.
