SOMERVILLE — Eleven players scored as West Morgan used a balanced offensive attack to beat Brewer 65-31 in boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Rebels controlled the game from the tip, leading 16-8 after one quarter and 39-10 at the half. West Morgan pushed the lead to 56-16 after three quarters and cruised to the win.
Dylann Ward led three Rebels in double figures with 13 points. Jordan Johnson and Carson Muse each had 10 points for West Morgan, while Dylan Owens and Jalen Fletcher added eight points each.
Tamerion Watkins had 11 points for Brewer (1-2). Mac Shadden scored five.
Elkmont boys 60, Lindsay Lane 48: Elkmont used a 21-6 run in the third quarter to break a 24-24 halftime tie and pick up a win on Tuesday.
Jayce Teeples turned in a double-double performance for the Red Devils, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Mykell Murrah had 15 points, and Bo Hosner scored eight.
Roderick Watkins and Jackson Carter had 11 points each for Lindsay Lane.
Danville boys 64, Hatton 38: Kohl Randolph had a game-high 20 points to lead Danville on Tuesday.
Witten Morgan scored 14 points for the Hawks, while Landon Freeman added 11.
Kahne Little led Hatton with 16 points.
Priceville girls 53, East Limestone 36: Lauren Hames had 14 points and seven rebounds for Priceville in a win over Class 5A East Limestone on Tuesday.
Kylie Hendrix scored nine points for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson added eight points and 10 rebounds. Lillyan Bloodworth scored seven points.
Taylor Farrar had a team-high 13 points for East Limestone.
Brewer girls 53, West Morgan 18: Hope West poured in 22 points to lead Brewer past county foe West Morgan on Tuesday.
Jacey Atkinson had 11 points for the Patriots, while Carrie Mosley added nine points.
Brewer (2-3) led 31-5 at the half.
Karly Terry and Brandy Hernandez had five points each for West Morgan.
Elkmont girls 61, Lindsay Lane 28: Tylee Thomas led 11 Elkmont scorers with a game-high 18 points on Tuesday.
Ella Beddingfield and Abbie Broadway each had eight points for the Red Devils, while Meredith Christ added six points.
Lindsey Murr had 16 points for Lindsay Lane.
Elkmont (4-3) hosts Tanner on Friday.
Cullman girls 65, Decatur Heritage 43: Genie McGhee led Decatur Heritage with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage led early, building a 24-22 advantage at halftime before Cullman took control with six 3-pointers in a 25-point third quarter.
Alex Jackson had eight points and three assists for the Eagles.
Decatur girls 62, Ardmore 55: Whitley Chapman had 17 points to lead Decatur on Monday.
Jayden Stover scored 15 points for the Red Raiders (4-1), while Alasia Taylor and Dailee Chatman added nine points each.
Bryn Wallace scored a team-high 13 points for Ardmore (1-1).
East Limestone girls 56, Elkmont 44: Tyjah Duncan led three East Limestone players in double figures with 14 points in a win on Monday.
Mya Thatch had 10 points and six steals for the Indians and Farrar finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Thomas led Elkmont with 14 points and Beddingfield scored eight.
Lindsay Lane girls 57, Section 46: Murr finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for Lindsay Lane on Monday.
Briley Miller and Kaili Sterling each had six points for the Lions, while Madison Carter added four points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.