CLEMENTS — Clements continued the hottest start in recent program history on Wednesday, defeating Hatton 63-37 in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The hot start has been led by senior point guard Dylan Patrick, who surpassed the 1,000-career point mark against Hatton and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Colts.
Clements led wire-to-wire, holding a 14-7 advantage after one quarter and a 34-19 lead at halftime. Ian Ezell had 10 points for Clements and Trent Sanders added eight.
Khane Little led Hatton with 15 points.
--
Clements girls 55, Athens Bible School 23: Taylor Farrar led three Clements players in double figures as the Colts rolled past Athens Bible School in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.
Farrar finished with a game-high 14 points for Clements, which led 29-16 at halftime. Jenny Trent added 16 points, and Shakarri Bailey scored 11.
Brooke Blakely led Athens Bible School with 13 points.
--
West Limestone girls 42, Phil Campbell 36: Kamey Kennemer had 14 points for West Limestone in a tournament win on Wednesday.
Carlie Belle Winter had nine points for the Wildcats, while Edie Tyler and Mackenzie Tribble added seven points each.
--
West Limestone girls 53, Section 39: Kennemer led West Limestone with 13 points in a win on Tuesday.
Winter added 11 points and Tyler scored eight.
--
Encore Classic at Hartselle
--
Priceville girls 52, Arab 38: Lauren Hames led Priceville with 16 points and six rebounds in a win on Wednesday at Hartselle.
Olivia Gann had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs and Leslie Hames scored 11. Priceville led 27-22 at the half.
Sydney Ferguson had nine points to lead Arab.
Priceville hosts West Morgan on Tuesday.
--
Lawrence County girls 62, Falkville 35: Anna Clare Hutto turned in a double-double performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lawrence County on Wednesday.
Taylor Williams had a team-high 17 points for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams added 12 points and six steals. Josie Montgomery had eight points and four steals.
Ellie Cate Hill had 19 points and seven rebounds for Falkville.
--
East Limestone girls 46, Cold Springs 42: Taylor Farrar finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for East Limestone on Wednesday.
Tyjah Duncan had 13 points and five steals for the Indians, and Mya Thatch added nine points and seven steals.
--
Good Hope girls 57, Hartselle 53: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 36 points for the host Tigers on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Hogan added eight points for Hartselle, which trailed 31-28 at halftime.
Ivey Maddox (17), Bailey Tetro (15) and Ruby Derrick (13) each scored in double figures for Good Hope.
--
Oneonta girls 42, Brewer 39: Hope West and Jacey Atkinson combined to scored 25 points for Brewer in a close tournament loss on Wednesday.
West finished with 15 points for the Patriots, while Atkinson scored 10.
Baylor Phillips had a game-high 23 points for Oneonta, which led 19-18 at the half.
--
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic at Priceville
--
Priceville boys 41, West Limestone 28: Chris Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Priceville wrapped up an undefeated Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic with a win on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs went 3-0 in the tournament to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Elijah Hopkins and Cole Lindeman each had nine points for Priceville, with Lindeman scoring seven over the final four minutes of play to put the game out of reach.
Colin Patterson led West Limestone with eight points and Easton Smith scored seven.
--
Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
--
Hanceville boys 64, Falkville 51: Avery Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Falkville in a tournament game on Tuesday.
Caden Burnett had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils and Camden Reid had eight points and six rebounds.
Zach Campbell had 15 points to lead Hanceville.
--
Regular Season
--
Athens Bible School boys 79, Cherokee 47: Brayden Suggs and Walker Brand had 22 points each as Athens Bible School picked up a big win on Monday.
Colton Vining had eight points for the Trojans and Connor Abernathy and Luke Davis scored seven points each.
