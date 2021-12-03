DANVILLE — Natalee Felong scored a career-high 32 points as Danville picked up a big 71-40 win over Vinemont in girls basketball on Friday.
Felong scored 11 in the first and 14 in the fourth as the Hawks built a big lead and put the game out of reach.
Alyssa Brooks finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Danville, and Madalyn McCreless scored nine.
Whitney Quick led Vinemont with 16 points.
Priceville girls 63, St. John Paul II 58: Reagan Watkins recorded her first career double-double for Priceville on Friday, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Lauren Hames added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who led 22-18 at halftime. Gracin Prater and Zoey Benson each scored seven points.
Ashlyn Plott had a game-high 30 points for St. John Paul II.
Priceville plays at Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage girls 48, Randolph 19: Brantleigh Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Decatur Heritage rolled past Randolph on Friday.
The Eagles led 14-10 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half. Alex Jackson and Bri Tyson each had eight points for Decatur Heritage, and Genie McGhee had six points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Lawrence County girls 58, West Morgan 26: Savanna Taylor had 16 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Lawrence County on Friday.
Taylor Williams added 10 points for the Red Devils, and Anna Clare Hutto had six points and 10 rebounds.
Jordyn Free had six points for West Morgan.
Clements girls 76, Ardmore 55: Jenny Trent and Taylor Farrar combined for 47 points in the win for Clements on Friday.
Trent led the Colts with 26, while Farrar scored 21. Jadyn McElyea added 13 points for Clements, which led 39-26 at halftime.
Lexie Bedingfield had 12 points for Ardmore, and Ashlyn Williams scored 10.
West Point girls 55, Brewer 36: Hope West scored a team-high 13 points for Brewer on Friday.
Lilly Yancey had eight points for the Patriots, while Presley Wimberly and Reagan Lowery added five points each.
Summer Mendoza (19), Braelee Quinn (15) and Ryleigh Jones (11) each scored in double figures for West Point.
Decatur Heritage boys 50, Randolph 27: Brayden Kyle filled up the stat sheet on Friday, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead Decatur Heritage.
Bo Solley and Bryant Pitts each had four points for the Eagles, who led 24-11 at halftime.
Andrew Hunter had 13 points for Randolph.
Decatur Heritage (3-0) hosts the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Monday.
Clements boys 58, Ardmore 46: Dylan Patrick poured in a game-high 30 points to lead Clements past a county rival on Friday.
Jame Putman added 15 points for the Colts, who led 26-14 at halftime.
Brody Dunn had 12 points for Ardmore.
West Morgan boys 61, Lawrence County 27: Carson Muse led three West Morgan players in double figures with a game-high 14 points on Friday.
Jordan Johnson and Dylan Owens each added 12 points for the Rebels, who led 27-15 at the half.
Connor Southern and Braylon Dame each had eight points for Lawrence County.
Danville boys 58, Vinemont 50: Witten Morgan led Danville with a game-high 24 points on Friday.
Kohl Randolph had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks and JoJo Whisenant had eight points and eight rebounds.
Kix Johnson had 22 points for Vinemont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.