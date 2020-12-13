MOULTON — Decatur turned in one of its best performances of the season on Friday, defeating Lawrence County 79-31 in boys basketball.
Decatur controlled the game from the tip, leading 23-11 after one quarter and 53-20 at halftime.
Kobe Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points for the Red Raiders. Chris Bailey had 14 points, and Stephan Mayfield added 11 points.
Garrett Lee led Lawrence County with eight points.
Decatur (7-4) hosts Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Danville boys 70, Phil Campbell 41: KJ Melson scored 30 points and Kohl Randolph came up one rebound short of a double-double in a big win for Danville on Friday.
Randolph finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, while Dylan Parker added 12 points.
Danville led 38-17 at halftime.
Luke Garrison had 10 points to lead Phil Campbell.
Falkville boys 41, Winston County 32: Avery Miller led the Blue Devils to an area-opening win with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Wyatt Tomlin added nine points and six rebounds for Falkville, which improved to 4-4.
The Blue Devils continue area play next week with games at Cold Springs and Addison.
West Morgan boys 44, West Limestone 35: Carson Muse led a balanced West Morgan offense with 12 points as the Rebels picked up a win on Friday.
Dyllan Ward had nine points for West Morgan, while Jalen Fletcher added seven points.
River Helms had a game-high 27 points for West Limestone.
Falkville girls 51, Winston County 48: Sydnee Fitzgerald had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Falkville opened area play with a win Friday.
Makenzie Veal had 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for the Blue Devils (6-2, 1-0), who led 25-23 at halftime.
Izzy Cofer and Bailey Kelly each had 10 points for Winston County.
East Lawrence girls 44, Vinemont 41: Teryhn Taylor led East Lawrence with 15 points Friday.
Kaitlin Dutton had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 22-17 at the half.
Madysen Hocker had a game-high 17 points for Vinemont.
East Lawrence boys 53, Vinemont 45: The Eagles outscored Vinemont 38-11 over the second and third quarters to take control in Friday’s win. East Lawrence (3-6, 1-1) had Peyton Kelly with 15 points. Zack Terry had seven points and eight rebounds. Isaih Hubbard had seven points and six rebounds.
Hartselle boys 74, Mountain Brook 70: Brody Peebles scored 43 points to lead the Tigers to a bounce-back victory Saturday after suffering the first loss of the season at Austin on Friday.
The Tigers led 34-27 at halftime and 58-47 after three quarters.
Peebles scored 15 points in the first half. His 19 points in the third quarter nearly matched Mountain Brook’s 20 in that quarter. He scored nine in the fourth quarter. For the night, Peebles had 13 2-point field goals, five 3s and was five-for-five at the free throw line.
Kian Key added 11 points for the Tigers.
Hartselle hosts Fairview on Monday and travels to Huffman on Tuesday.
Athens boys 53, Decatur 48: Isaiah Moore scored 17 and Tyree Patterson had 16 to lead the visiting Golden Eagles to victory Saturday. Athens led 21-17 at halftime.
Scoring for Decatur (7-5) were Malik Byrd with 20, Kobe Johnson 13 and Charlie Taylor with 10.
The Red Raiders host Bob Jones at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Athens host Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Falkville girls 33, Vinemont 32: Ellie Cate Hill’s last second layup was the game winner Saturday. It was her only field goal in the game. Savannah Fowler led Falkville with 11 points.
Vinemont boys 77, Falkville 67: Avery Miller scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-5) in the loss Saturday. Falkville also had Camden Reid with 13 and Colton Hooper with 12.
