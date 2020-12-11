MOULTON — Decatur turned in one of its best performances of the season on Friday, defeating Lawrence County 79-31 in boys basketball.
Decatur controlled the game from the tip, leading 23-11 after one quarter and 53-20 at halftime.
Kobe Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points for the Red Raiders. Chris Bailey had 14 points, and Stephan Mayfield added 11 points.
Garrett Lee led Lawrence County with eight points.
Decatur (7-4) hosts Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Danville boys 70, Phil Campbell 41: KJ Melson scored 30 points and Kohl Randolph came up one rebound short of a double-double in a big win for Danville on Friday.
Randolph finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, while Dylan Parker added 12 points.
Danville led 38-17 at halftime.
Luke Garrison had 10 points to lead Phil Campbell.
Falkville boys 41, Winston County 32: Avery Miller led the Blue Devils to an area-opening win with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Wyatt Tomlin added nine points and six rebounds for Falkville, which improved to 4-4.
The Blue Devils continue area play next week with games at Cold Springs and Addison.
West Morgan boys 44, West Limestone 35: Carson Muse led a balanced West Morgan offense with 12 points as the Rebels picked up a win on Friday.
Dyllan Ward had nine points for West Morgan, while Jalen Fletcher added seven points.
River Helms had a game-high 27 points for West Limestone.
Falkville girls 51, Winston County 48: Sydnee Fitzgerald had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Falkville opened area play with a win Friday.
Makenzie Veal had 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for the Blue Devils (6-2, 1-0), who led 25-23 at halftime.
Izzy Cofer and Bailey Kelly each had 10 points for Winston County.
East Lawrence girls 44, Vinemont 41: Teryhn Taylor led East Lawrence with 15 points Friday.
Kaitlin Dutton had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 22-17 at the half.
Madysen Hocker had a game-high 17 points for Vinemont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.