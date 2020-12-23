Three players scored in double figures as Decatur picked up a 64-55 win over Gadsden City on Tuesday.
The game was back and forth early, with Gadsden City leading 13-9 after one quarter before Decatur rallied to take a 22-21 lead into halftime.
Malik Byrd led Decatur with 14 points and four rebounds. Kobe Johnson had 13 points and five rebounds, and Charlie Taylor added 12 points.
DeMarcus Macon had 19 points for Gadsden City. Jay Lawson scored 12 points.
Decatur (9-6) plays Ramsay on Tuesday at James Clemens.
--
Clements boys 52, West Limestone 42: Dylan Patrick had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clements past a county rival on Tuesday
JT Farrar had 10 points for the Colts (6-3), who led 30-26 at halftime.
River Helms scored a game-high 23 points for West Limestone.
--
Danville boys 66, Lindsay Lane 42: KJ Melson led for Danville players in double figures with 19 points as the Hawks rolled past Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Kohl Randolph had 14 points for Danville, and Witten Morgan added 13. Aaron Alexander scored 10 points.
Taylor Hall had 15 points to lead Lindsay Lane.
--
Danville girls 46, Lindsay Lane 25: Blayne and Brityan Godfrey combined for 36 points in a win for Danville on Tuesday.
Blayne had a game-high 26 points for the Hawks, while Brityan finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Danville led 17-7 at the half.
Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with nine points.
