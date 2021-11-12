FLORENCE — Morgan Morris turned in a dominating double-double performance, scoring 27 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, as Elkmont picked up a 66-61 overtime win over Wilson in girls basketball on Thursday.
Elkmont rallied in the second half after trailing 34-28 at halftime to force overtime and get the win.
Tylee Thomas scored 12 points for the Red Devils, while Paige Robinson added six points and 15 rebounds.
Cayleigh Hale had 16 points for Wilson and Sarah Lauderdale scored 10.
--
Madison Academy girls 41, East Limestone 35: Taylor Farrar had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for East Limestone on Thursday.
--
Clements boys 55, Whitesburg Christian 48: Dylan Patrick led Clements with 26 points in a win on Thursday.
James Putman added 11 points for the Colts (2-0), who led 27-18 at halftime.
--
Clements boys 68, Lindsay Lane 62: Patrick scored a game-high 35 points for Clements in a win on Tuesday.
Jayden Gilbert had 13 points for the Colts and Trent Sanders added 11 points. Clements led 39-35 at halftime.
Seth Mitchell led Lindsay Lane with 15 points, while Max Morrison and Roderick Watkins added 12 points each.
--
Elkmont boys 57, Rogers 44: Elkmont opened the season on Tuesday with a big win over Rogers.
Mykell Murrah had 24 points for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd and Rowe Allen added eight points each. Elkmont led 15-5 after one quarter and 31-18 at the half.
Brock Killen had 11 points for Rogers.
--
Ardmore girls 54, Oakwood Adventist 21: Ashlyn Mullins and Bryn Wallace combined for 23 points as Ardmore rolled past Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday.
Mullins led the Tigers with 12 points and Wallace scored 11. The Tigers led 23-11 at halftime.
--
Rogers girls 64, Elkmont 47: Morris led Elkmont with 13 points in a loss to Rogers on Tuesday.
Abbie Broadway added 10 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 40-15 at halftime.
--
Whitesburg Christian girls 38, Athens Bible School 35: Molly Chumbley poured in a game-high 22 points in a season-opening loss for Athens Bible School.
Chumbley added eight rebounds for the Trojans. Sophomore Brooke Piscitelli also had eight rebounds for Athens Bible, which trimmed the Whitesburg Christian lead to as few as three points late in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Alley led Whitesburg Christian with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.