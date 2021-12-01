LESTER — Abbie Broadway sank a free throw with 1.7 seconds left to play to propel Elkmont to a 50-49 win over West Limestone in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with 11 points, and Broadway finished with eight. The Red Devils rallied from a 27-25 halftime deficit to squeak out the win.
Faith Craig had a game-high 15 points for West Limestone. Carlie Belle Winter scored 12 points and Kamey Kennemer added 10.
Priceville girls 55, West Morgan 27: Reagan Watkins led three Priceville players in double figures with 13 points in a big win on Tuesday.
Leslie Hames had 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Lauren Hames added 10 points and seven rebounds. Priceville led 34-16 at the half.
Shaylee Terry had six points for West Morgan.
Priceville continues play on Friday against St. John Paul II at home.
East Lawrence girls 47, Athens Bible School 31: Myla Whetstone had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Terhyn Taylor had eight points for the Eagles, who trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Brooke Blackley had 10 points for Athens Bible School and Addison Simmons scored seven.
Decatur boys 49, Athens 43: Ty Bachuss knocked down four 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 14 points, for Decatur on Tuesday.
Isaiah Slaughter had 13 points for the Red Raiders, who led 23-16 at halftime.
Jaden Jude and Landon Townsend each had nine points for Athens.
West Limestone boys 37, Elkmont 35: Colin Patterson had a game-high 21 points as West Limestone picked up a close win over a county foe on Tuesday.
Easton Smith added five points for the Wildcats, who rallied from a 20-15 halftime deficit to get the victory.
Cody Ward led Elkmont with nine points and Mykell Murrah scored eight.
Priceville boys 55, West Morgan 51: Priceville used a 15-0 fourth quarter run to take a 47-34 lead and held on for the win on Tuesday.
Priceville led 10-9 after one quarter but trailed 24-22 at the half. Cole Lindeman scored a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-1) and Chris Thomas finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Jalen Fletcher led West Morgan with 17 points. Carson Muse scored 15.
East Lawrence boys 70, Athens Bible School 63: Bralyn Robinson had 21 points for East Lawrence in a win on Tuesday.
Isaih Hubbard had 15 points for the Eagles and Coleman Garner scored 12.
Walker Brand (20), Brayden Suggs (18) and Luke Davis (11) all scored in double figures for Athens Bible School, which led 37-34 at the half.
Ardmore boys 42, Oakwood Adventist Academy 36: Maddox Dorning led Ardmore with 10 points in a win on Tuesday.
Skyler Jean had eight points for the Tigers and Luke Hardiman scored seven.
Athens boys 60, Ardmore 32: Townsend poured in a game-high 24 points as Athens rolled past Ardmore on Monday.
The Golden Eagles came out hot, scoring 20 points in the second quarter while building a 38-10 halftime lead.
Conner Berthiaume finished with 11 points for Athens and Jude scored 10.
Dorning led Ardmore with eight points. Jean and Justice Casteel had seven points each.
Athens Bible School girls 39, Woodville 34: Blackley recorded her first career triple-double in a comeback win on Monday, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Athens Bible School.
Trailing by seven early in the fourth quarter, Athens Bible School chipped away at Woodville’s lead before taking the lead on buckets by Blackley and free throws by Brooke Piscitelli and Molly Chumbley with less than two minutes to play.
Chumbley finished with four points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Trojans. Breelyn Phillips and Simmons each scored six points.
West Limestone girls 52, Tanner 48: Winter scored a team-high 14 points as West Limestone held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Tanner to pick up a win on Monday.
Trailing by 17 entering the fourth quarter, Tanner knocked down six 3-pointers over the final eight minutes to close the gap. West Limestone, however, hit 10 free throws in the final quarter to secure the win.
Edie Tyler had 11 points for the Wildcats, while Craig added 10 points.
Keyera Jeanes and Shauna Fletcher each had 17 points for Tanner. Aubrey Oliver scored all 11 of her points for Tanner in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.
Athens Bible School boys 49, Woodville 39: Suggs led Athens Bible School with 18 points in a win on Monday.
Brand added 14 points for the Trojans, who led 28-20 at the half. Connor Abernathy scored nine points.
Garrett Copeland (15) and Caleb Dolberry (14) each scored in double figures for Woodville.
