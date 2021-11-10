MADISON — Masyn Marchbanks and Gracie Hill combined to outscore Madison Academy as Hartselle improved to 2-0 with a 58-31 road win in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Marchbanks poured in a game-high 25 points for the Tigers, while Hill finished with 17 points. Kaitlyn Hogan added seven points for Hartselle, which led 28-21 at the half.
Carla Pulliam led Madison Academy with 11 points.
Clements girls 42, Lindsay Lane 32: Taylor Farrar led Clements with 15 points on Tuesday.
Jenny Trent had 11 points for the Colts, while Shakarri Bailey added nine points. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime.
Lindsey Murr had 15 points for Lindsay Lane.
West Limestone girls 73, Decatur Heritage 69 (OT): Kamey Kennemer scored a game-high 30 points as West Limestone picked up an overtime victory over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
The game was tight throughout, with West Limestone leading 24-23 at halftime and 40-27 after three quarters before Heritage rallied to tie the game at 59-59 at the end of regulation.
Carlie Belle Winter (15) and Mackenzie Tribble (11) also scored in double figures for West Limestone.
Alex Jackson had 17 points to lead Decatur Heritage. Elizabeth Wilson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles and Genie McGhee had 10 points and five assists.
Tanner girls 63, Decatur 51: Aubrey Oliver had 21 points as Tanner picked up a win over Class 6A Decatur on Monday.
Keyera Jeanes had 18 points for the Rattlers, while Bryonha Castrejon and Breona Bivens added nine points each.
Tanner led 33-22 at halftime.
Alasia Taylor led Decatur with 16 points. Dailee Chatman scored 13 and Amiala Jackson had nine points.
St. John Paul II girls 49, Falkville 22: Ellie Cate Hill scored 11 points for Falkville on Monday.
Ella Edmondson added five points for the Blue Devils, who trailed 34-11 after two quarters.
Ashlyn Plott had a game-high 22 points for St. John Paul II.
Falkville boys 53, St. John Paul II 48: Caden Burnett had 10 points and seven rebounds for Falkville on Monday.
Josh Bradford scored nine for the Blue Devils, hitting four straight free throws late in the fourth to seal the win. Colton Hooper had nine points and five rebounds and Avery Miller had eight points and eight rebounds.
Brewer boys 60, West Point 51: Three Brewer players scored in double figures as the Patriots opened the season with a win on Monday.
Hunter Lawrence led the way with 18 points for Brewer, while Russell Mahan added 12 points. Tamerion Watkins scored 10 and Austyn Holmes and Kage George added nine points each.
Brewer led 33-23 at halftime.
Kolten Perry (17) and Ashton Rodgers (15) scored in double figures for West Point.
