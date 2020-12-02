HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles and Kiah Key combined to score 46 points, and Lillyanna Cartee recorded a monster double-double, as Hartselle swept Grissom in high school basketball on Tuesday.
The Hartselle girls opened the night with a 51-22 win over the visiting Tigers, and the boys closed out the sweep with an 88-55 win.
Cartee was dominant for the girls, finishing with 21 points and 14 points.
The game was never in doubt for Hartselle, as the Tigers led 16-6 after one quarter and 32-8 at halftime. Masyn Marchbanks had 12 points for Hartselle, and Hailey Holshouser scored seven.
Peebles continued his hot start to the season for the boys, scoring a game-high 26 points as Hartselle picked up its fifth straight win.
Key had 20 points, while Luke Ward added 17. Ryan Dunn scored 13 points.
Javon Alexander had 21 points to lead Grissom. RJ Johnson scored 19 points.
Athens girls 60, Decatur 27: Caroline Bachus had 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to lead Athens past Decatur on Tuesday.
Kyndall Crutcher added 13 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who led 17-7 after one quarter and 30-9 at the half. Nahriyah Timmons had eight points, nine assists and five steals.
Whitley Chapman scored 11 points for Decatur. Amiah Jackson had six points and Indyia Swoopes scored five.
Decatur (2-6) hosts Austin on Thursday.
Falkville girls 55, Danville 28: Sydnee Fitzgerald showed no signs of rust as Falkville returned to action after two weeks off, finishing with 20 points, six steals and four assists to lead the Blue Devils past a county rival on Tuesday.
Falkville (3-0) missed two weeks of play due to COVID-19 concerns but didn't miss a beat upon returning, opening a 24-16 halftime lead against the Hawks.
Makenzie Veal had 12 points and seven rebounds for Falkville, while Liza Wallace added six points.
Brityan Godfrey led Danville with nine points.
Decatur boys 51, Bob Jones 49: Malik Byrd knocked down the game-winning shot with seven seconds left to play as Decatur topped Class 7A Bob Jones on Monday.
Byrd finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders, who trailed the Patriots 21-19 at the half.
Shawn Hullett led Decatur (5-2) with 13 points, while Ty Russell and Kobe Johnson added nine points each.
Elkmont boys 54, West Limestone 49 (OT): Elkmont outscored West Limestone 10-5 in overtime to defeat West Limestone on Monday.
The game was back and forth, with West Limestone leading 11-9 after one quarter and Elkmont leading 21-20 at the half.
West Limestone rallied to take a 32-29 lead after three quarters, and the game was tied at 44 at the end of regulation.
Layton Smith (17) and Mykell Murrah (13) scored in double figures for Elkmont. Preston Robinson added nine points.
River Helms paced West Limestone with 17 points. Haven Helms had nine points for the Wildcats, and Ryan Britt scored eight.
