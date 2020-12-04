CULLMAN — Garrett Lee led three Lawrence County players in double figures with 13 points as the Red Devils defeated Fairview 54-52 on Friday.
Connor Southern had 13 points for the Red Devils, while Alandis Johnson added 10 points.
The Red Devils scored 11 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, 13 in the third and 18 in the fourth.
Evan Alred and Brody Sparks each had four points for Lawrence County.
Clements boys 36, Ardmore 35: Clements built a double-digit lead in the first half and held off a late Ardmore rally to pick up a win on Friday.
The Colts led 17-7 at the half and 21-17 after three quarters. Ardmore cut deeper into the lead in the fourth but couldn't complete the comeback.
Deontae Crenshaw led all Clements scorers with 13 points. JT Farrar added 11 points.
Lawrence County boys 47, R.A. Hubbard 42: Ben Michael Bennett poured in a game-high 16 points to lead Lawrence County past a county rival Thursday.
Lee scored eight points for the Red Devils, while Sparks and Johnson added six points each.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard with 12 points. Quintez McCoy scored 11.
The Lawrence County girls secured the sweep for the Red Devils earlier on Thursday, defeating the Chiefs 64-22.
West Point boys 63, Brewer 57: Tarmarian Watkins led Brewer with 14 points in a game played Thursday.
Mann McLemore and Dawson Lindsey had 13 points each for the Patriots (3-5), who trailed 35-25 at halftime.
Will Cothran had 20 points to lead West Point. Aubrey Cleghorn added 17 points.
Decatur Heritage girls 67, Westminster Christian 43: Decatur Heritage got double-double efforts from Ellie Metzgar and Brantleigh Williams in a win Friday.
Metzgar had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, while Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Alex Jackson had 12 points and Elizabeth Wilson had 11 points.
Danville girls 48, Vinemont 41: Elisabeth Hand scored 14 points as Danville opened area play with a win Friday.
Blayne Godfrey had 12 points for the Hawks, while Brittyan Godfrey added 11 points.
Maggie Burks had 11 points to lead Vinemont.
Lawrence County girls 60, Fairview 53: Lawrence County had a big third quarter to pick up the win Friday.
Leading 23-20 after two quarters, the Red Devils outscored Fairview 20-13 in the third to extend their lead to 43-33 and put the game out of reach.
Sadie Thompson led Lawrence County with 15 points and six assists. Ava Boyll had 10 points, while Jayden Orr added eight.
Hewitt-Trussville girls 72, Priceville 44: Abigail Garrison and Jenna Walker each scored in double figures as Priceville dropped a road game to a Class 7A program Friday.
Garrison finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Walker added 11 points and five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.