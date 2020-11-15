MOBILE — Brody Peebles turned in his third straight dominating performance Saturday to begin the season, and the Hartselle Tigers finished 3-0 in the McGill-Toolen Tip Off.
Peebles scored 34 points in Hartselle’s 93-67 win Saturday over Saraland. The senior, who signed with Liberty University on Wednesday, scored 45 points Thursday in a win over McGill-Toolen and then 39 in a win Friday over Blount, 78-60.
In Saturday’s win over Saraland, Hartselle broke open a close game with a 33-point second quarter with Peebles scoring 15 points. Hartselle led 66-46 at halftime.
Luke Ward had 23 points for Hartselle with 18 coming on 3-point baskets. Kiah Key had 10.
Hartselle had 12 3s in the game from five different players.
In Friday’s win over Blount, the Tigers led 42-19 at halftime and 65-41 after three quarters.
Ryan Dunn added 13 points and four assists. Key scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Ward had nine points.
Hartselle opens its home schedule with Austin on Tuesday.
Austin girls 58, Spain Park 40: Hannah Cohn scored 29 points to lead the Black Bears to a win Saturday over the defending Class 7A state champions. The teams were playing in the Mortimer Jordan Tip Off Challenge.
Austin jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-17 at halftime.
Cohn scored 12 points in the first half and 11 in the fourth quarter. Tashanti Watkins added eight and Zamyra Goode had seven.
Hartselle girls 49, Ramsay 36: Masyn Marchbanks scored 29 points to lead the Tigers to the win in the Mortimer Jordan Tip Off Challenge on Saturday.
Hartselle led 24-16 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters. Lillyanna Cartee had 11 points for the Tigers.
Priceville boys 50, Ardmore 33: The Bulldogs led 22-16 at the half before outscoring Ardmore 28-17 over the final two quarters on Friday
Dylan Fry led Priceville with 12 points. Chris Thomas had nine points, and Elijah Hopkins scored nine.
Justin Casteel had eight points for Ardmore. Cole Cheatham, Brody Dunn and Owen Doss each scored seven points.
Priceville (1-1) plays at East Limestone on Tuesday.
Danville boys 48, Brewer 42: KJ Melson led Danville with 13 points in the win on Friday. Dylan Parker had nine points for the Hawks, who led 33-15 at halftime. Aaron Alexander and Cameron Moore had eight points each.
Zane Orr had a game-high 16 points for Brewer.
Falkville girls 61, Whitesburg Christian 26: Sydnee Fitzgerald scored 17 points and Makenzie Veal recorded a double-double for Falkville on Friday.
Veal finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-0), who led 37-18 at halftime. Ellie Cate Hill scored seven points and had five steals.
Tanner girls 59, Decatur Heritage 28: Keyera Jeanes and Amiya Redus combined to score 30 points for Tanner on Friday. Jeanes led the Rattlers with 19 points, while Redus, a freshman, added 11.
Brewer girls 41, Danville 28: The Patriots trailed 8-4 after one quarter but held the Hawks scoreless in the second to take a 17-8 lead into halftime on Friday.
Hope West had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for Brewer (1-1). Bronwyn Borden scored 12.
Blayne Godfrey (12 points) and Alyssa Brooks (10 points) each scored in double figures for Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.