MOBILE — Brody Peebles turned in his second straight dominating performance to start the season on Friday, scoring 39 points as Hartselle defeated Blount 78-60 at the McGill-Toolen Tip Off in Mobile.
Peebles scored 45 in a win over McGill-Toolen to open the season on Friday. The Tigers led 42-29 at halftime and 65-41 after three quarters.
Hartselle's dynamic guard also had four steals and three rebounds, while Ryan Dunn added 13 points and four assists. Kiah Key scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Luke Ward finished with nine points and three rebounds.
Trey Broadhead had 16 points for Blount.
Priceville boys 50, Ardmore 33: Priceville pulled away in the second half for the win.
The Bulldogs led 22-16 at the half before outscoring Ardmore 28-17 over the final two quarters.
Dylan Fry led Priceville with 12 points. Chris Thomas had nine points, and Elijah Hopkins scored nine.
Justin Casteel had eight points for Ardmore. Cole Cheatham, Brody Dunn and Owen Doss each scored seven points.
Priceville (1-1) plays at East Limestone on Tuesday.
Danville boys 48, Priceville 42: KJ Melson led Danville with 13 points.
Dylan Parker had nine points for the Hawks, who led 33-15 at halftime. Aaron Alexander and Cameron Moore had eight points each.
Zane Orr had a game-high 16 points for Brewer.
Falkville girls 61, Whitesburg Christian 26: Sydnee Fitzgerald scored 17 points and Makenzie Veal recorded a double-double for Falkville on Friday.
Veal finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-0), who led 37-18 at halftime. Ellie Cate Hill scored seven points and had five steals.
Tanner girls 59, Decatur Heritage 28: Keyera Jeanes and Amiya Redus combined to score 30 points for Tanner.
Jeanes led the Rattlers with 19 points, while Redus, a freshman, added 11.
Brewer girls 41, Danville 28: Brewer rallied from a slow to start to pick up a win over county foe Danville on Friday.
The Patriots trailed 8-4 after one quarter but held the Hawks scoreless in the second to take a 17-8 lead into halftime.
Hope West had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for Brewer (1-1). Bronwyn Borden scored 12.
Blayne Godfrey (12 points) and Alyssa Brooks (10 points) each scored in double figures for Danville.
