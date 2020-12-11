PRICEVILLE — Zoey Benson scored 23 points, Jenna Walker recorded a monster double-double and the Priceville defense stifled Randolph in an 84-11 area win on Thursday.
Priceville (8-3) dominated from the tip, building a 21-5 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 43-7 at the half and carried a 67-11 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Walker finished with 14 points and a career-high 19 assists, which ranks in a tie for third-most assists in a single game in AHSAA history.
Abigail Garrison and Kylie Kendrix had 12 points each for Priceville, while Benson added seven steals and five rebounds.
--
Lindsay Lane girls 56, St. John Paul II 38: Madelyn Dizon had 24 points and 10 steals to lead Lindsay Lane on Thursday.
Madison Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Lindsey Holland had 10 points and six rebounds.
Hope Harrell had 12 points for St. John Paul II.
--
Gadsden City boys 68, Decatur 50: Gadsden City spoiled Kori Walker's homecoming with a decisive win Thursday.
Walker, Decatur's head coach, is a Gadsden High graduate and former assistant basketball and football coach at Gadsden City. He also spent time as an assistant basketball coach at Gadsden State Community college before taking the head job at Decatur.
The game was close early, with Decatur leading 17-16 after one quarter. Gadsden City rallied to take a 36-25 lead into halftime and kept control throughout the second half.
Shawn Hullett had a game-high 18 points for Decatur. Kobe Johnson scored 17 points and Malik Byrd had eight points.
Jay Lawson, Maleek Kidd and Ra'Tabious Hicks had 11 points each for Gadsden City.
Decatur (6-4) plays today at Lawrence County.
--
Danville boys 60, East Lawrence 47: Witten Morgan scored a game-high 17 points in a win for Danville on Tuesday.
KJ Melson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawks, while Kohl Randolph added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Coleman Garner had 13 points to lead East Lawrence.
