DANVILLE — Ansley Terry poured in a game-high 15 points as West Morgan picked up a 41-39 win over Danville in girls basketball on Thursday.
The game was tight throughout, with Danville leading 11-8 after one quarter. The teams went into halftime tied at 19-19, and West Morgan led 30-28 after three quarters.
Brandy Hernandez had seven points for West Morgan and Brenna Howard scored six.
Alyssa Brooks (13) and Adily Alberti (10) each scored in double figures for Danville.
--
Athens girls 42, Austin 22: Jordan Bailey led Athens with 19 points on Thursday.
Jakenadi Powers had eight points for the Golden Eagles and Kristen Johnson scored seven.
Aysha Thatch and Fakhira Lyle each had eight points for Austin.
--
Priceville girls 49, Brewer 30: Lauren Hames scored a game-high 20 points as Priceville remained unbeaten with a win on Thursday.
Leslie Hames had 10 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), who led 28-12 at the half. Olivia Gann had four points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Hope West led Brewer (2-4) with 12 points.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 49, Curry 28: Alex Jackson finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists as a short-handed Decatur Heritage team picked up a win on Thursday.
Playing with just seven rotation players, the Eagles built a 9-6 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 24-16 at halftime. Decatur Heritage pushed the lead to 34-25 after three quarters and held Curry to just three points over the final eight minutes.
--
Hatton girls 67, East Lawrence 18: Kailyn Quails knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 25 points, in the win for Hatton on Thursday.
Lillie McGregor added 15 points for the Hornets, who led 34-10 at halftime.
Makayla Austin had six points for East Lawrence.
--
Ardmore girls 47, Clements 45: Lexie Beddingfield and A.G. King each had 13 points for Ardmore on Thursday.
Bryn Wallace added 11 points for the Tigers, while Hailey Hughes scored nine.
Jenny Trent had a team-high 13 points for Clements and Taylor Farrar scored 10.
--
Falkville girls 54, J.B. Pennington 48 (OT): Ella Wallace led Falkville with 17 points in an overtime win on Thursday.
Liza Wallace had 10 points for the Blue Devils, who rallied from a 25-18 halftime deficit to tie the game at 34-34 at the end of regulation.
--
Priceville boys 68, Brewer 46: Cole Lindeman scored 34 points as Priceville picked up its first win of the season on Thursday.
Josh Greenhill had seven points for the Bulldogs (1-1) and Elijah Hopkins scored six. Priceville led 30-18 at halftime.
Russell Mahan led Brewer with 14 points and Tamerion Watkins scored 12.
--
West Morgan boys 64, Danville 33: Dyllan Ward had a game-high 17 points to lead West Morgan on Thursday.
Carson Muse had 13 points for the Rebels, while Jalen Fletcher added 10.
Kohl Randolph had 10 points for Danville. Witten Morgan scored eight.
--
East Limestone boys 58, Priceville 56: Kenneth Timmons poured in 20 points as East Limestone picked up a close win over Priceville on Tuesday.
East Limestone (2-3) rallied from an 18-10 deficit after one quarter to trim Priceville’s lead to 29-27 at the half. Trailing 47-45 after three quarters, the Indians outscored Priceville 13-9 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Jacob Estick added 17 points for East Limestone. Lindeman (13), Sammy Holmes (12) and Chris Thomas (10) scored in double figures for Priceville (0-1).
--
Clements boys 48, Tanner 35: Dylan Patrick scored 21 points as Clements improved to 4-0 with a win on Tuesday.
Jayden Gilbert added nine points for the Colts, who led 26-21 at halftime.
Skylar Townsend led Tanner with 14 points.
--
Falkville boys 60, Vinemont 59: Colton Hooper knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer for Falkville with less than three seconds to play in a win on Tuesday.
Avery Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Norwood scored 12 points.
--
Tanner girls 61, Clements 58 (OT): Shauna Fletcher led three Tanner players in double figures with a game-high 24 points in a win on Tuesday.
Aubrie Oliver had 19 points for the Rattlers, while Keyera Jeanes added 12 points.
Trent had 22 points for Clements. Farrar scored 17.
--
Hatton girls 51, Danville 37: McGregor had 13 points to lead Hatton to a win on Tuesday.
Dallis Shedd had 10 points for the Hornets and Chloe Gargis scored nine.
Addison Prater led Danville with eight points.
--
Vinemont girls 72, Falkville 69: Elli Lorance had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Falkville in a close loss on Tuesday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Blue Devils, while Ellie Cate Hill scored 15 points.
Whitney Quick scored a game-high 21 points for Vinemont.
