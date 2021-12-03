DANVILLE — Abbey Grace Tomlin scored six points in overtime to propel Falkville past Danville 42-38 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
The game was tied 34-34 at the end of regulation before Falkville outscored Danville 8-4 during the extra period to get the win.
Tomlin finished with nine points and five rebounds for Falkville, while Ella Wallace added 10 points. Ellie Cate Hill, Elli Lorance and Madison Stewart scored seven points each.
Ella Kate Tidwell had a game-high 13 points for Danville. Alyssa Brooks scored nine, and Natalee Felong and Adily Alberti scored seven points each.
--
Danville boys 46, Falkville 43: JoJo Whisenant had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Danville in a win on Tuesday.
Carter Holladay had seven points for the Hawks, while Gage Taylor and Kohl Randolph added six points each.
Avery Miller and Joshua Bradford each had 10 points for Falkville.
--
East Limestone girls 43, Columbia 27: Molly Thompson led East Limestone with 11 points and eight rebounds in a win on Tuesday.
Taylor Farrar had 11 points and five rebounds for the Indians, and Mya Thatch had seven points and four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.