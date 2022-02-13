Here are the pairings for area teams in the subregional round. The girls subregional games are scheduled for Monday. The boys subregional games are scheduled for Tuesday. Winners advance to regional play starting Thursday.
Girls
Class 6A: Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle, Athens at Scottsboro
Class 5A: East Limestone at Lawrence County
Class 4A: Madison County at Priceville, West Limestone at Deshler
Class 3A: Elkmont at Phil Campbell
Class 2A: Hatton at Lexington, Mars Hill at Tanner
Class 1A: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane at Skyline, R.A. Hubbard to be determined
Boys
Class 6A: Hartselle at Pinson Valley
Class 5A: Lawrence County at Lee
Class 4A: West Morgan at Deshler, Priceville at DAR
Class 3A: Clements at Danville, East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Class 2A: Sheffield at Tanner, Hatton at Mars Hill
Class 1A: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, R.A. Hubbard to be determined.
