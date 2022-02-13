Here are the pairings for area teams in the subregional round. The girls subregional games are scheduled for Monday. The boys subregional games are scheduled for Tuesday. Winners advance to regional play starting Thursday.

Girls

Class 6A: Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle, Athens at Scottsboro

Class 5A: East Limestone at Lawrence County

Class 4A: Madison County at Priceville, West Limestone at Deshler

Class 3A: Elkmont at Phil Campbell

Class 2A: Hatton at Lexington, Mars Hill at Tanner

Class 1A: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane at Skyline, R.A. Hubbard to be determined

Boys

Class 6A: Hartselle at Pinson Valley

Class 5A: Lawrence County at Lee

Class 4A: West Morgan at Deshler, Priceville at DAR

Class 3A: Clements at Danville, East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Class 2A: Sheffield at Tanner, Hatton at Mars Hill

Class 1A: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, R.A. Hubbard to be determined.

