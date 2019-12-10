The wintry weather that has traveled through the area has wiped out tonight’s high school basketball schedule.
There was a typical Tuesday schedule with 19 schools scheduled to play.
Several games have been rescheduled. Austin’s game at Muscle Shoals has been moved to Wednesday with the varsity girls starting at 6 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Lindsey Lane has also moved to Wednesday with the girls starting at 3 p.m. Tanner at Sheffield has been moved to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Other games like Brewer at Decatur, Priceville at West Morgan and Danville at Falkville have yet to be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.