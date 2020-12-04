TUSCALOOSA — Jamarcus Williams scored defensive touchdowns on consecutive third-quarter plays in Linden's 32-8 victory over Pickens County on Thursday for the Class 1A championship.
Williams returned an interception 18 yards and a fumble 5 yards on the ensuing kickoff to help the Patriots (14-0) pull away.
Williams also had three sacks, while Tyrik Williams posted 3½ sacks. Linden totaled 15 tackles for loss, including eight sacks, and won its first state title.
The Tornadoes (11-4), who beat Decatur Heritage 48-28 in the second round, finished with minus-30 yards rushing, which is the second worst in AHSAA championship history. In 1969, Aliceville mustered minus-49 rushing in a 27-0 Class 2A loss to T.R. Miller.
The teams also opened the season against each other. Linden won 36-0 on Aug. 28.
• Fyffe 21, Catholic-Montgomery 16: Ike Rowell's 3-yard touchdown with 1:03 remaining lifted the Red Devils (15-0) over the Knights (12-3) for the Class 3A title.
Fyffe, which won a third straight state title and has a 45-game win streak, trailed 16-0 in the first quarter and 16-6 entering the fourth.
Rowell, who ran for 140 yards and three scores, had a 3-yard TD with 11:23 remaining. Fyffe added a safety with 3 minutes to play to pull within 16-15.
Catholic's Myles Butler caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Caleb McCreary.
