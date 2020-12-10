Boys
BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County
Bennett had 16 points in a win over county rival R.A. Hubbard. "He sees the floor well," Lawrence County coach Gary Steadman said. "He (doesn't) force any shots. He's a good playmaker. He anticipates on defense (and gets) in the passing lane to make steals and shoot layups."
Girls
Hannah Cohn, Austin
Cohn helped Austin get two impressive victories last week. She had 17 points in a 75-47 win over Mountain Brook and 10 more in a 45-27 win over rival Decatur. "She drives the ball to the basket and can shoot the 3 ball," coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She has a good ability for scoring."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Eddie Mitchell, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Priceville’s Caleb Pedings. Girls: Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald, Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon.
