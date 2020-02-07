Boys
Seth Hood
Priceville
Hood hit a buzzer-beating layup and had 19 points in a win over West Morgan. He also had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a victory over Ardmore.
"Seth has been a consistent performer for us all year," coach Darrell Haynes said. "In three games last week, he scored 18, 22 and 19. That's a pretty good week."
Girls
Zoey Benson
Priceville
Benson had 20 points and six rebounds in a 65-42 win over Ardmore. "Zoey, as a freshman, has continued to develop all year, " Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. "Her versatility of playing inside or out has been a huge asset to our team. She is really a fun player to watch."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Kelton Petty, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, West Morgan’s Ashton Owens and Hatton’s Ridge Harrison. Girls: East Lawrence’s Alexandria Jackson, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee.
