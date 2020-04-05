One of the best things about spring sports is seeing the uniforms worn by area softball and baseball teams.
It’s like there are really two competitions at each game. One is decided by the play on the field. The second competition is about the uniforms. Each team wants to not only play its best, but also look its best.
Sadly, competition on the field is over for this season. That doesn’t mean the competition can’t continue for best uniforms.
Starting today, The Decatur Daily is running an online poll to decide the area’s favorite softball and baseball uniforms. Each day this week, we will run one or two groups of players wearing their team’s favorite uniforms.
You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. You can select which of the uniforms in each group you like best. You can make one vote each day for each group. Voting for each group will be three days. The team with the most votes in each group advances to the next round. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote totals.
Just like the games of baseball and softball have evolved over the years, so have the uniforms. It used to be plain white worn at home and simple gray for road games. Today it’s more about color for a lot of teams. For other teams it’s about a more traditional look.
So let us know what you like by casting your votes this week. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
