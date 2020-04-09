D200409 softball uniforms_WEB or PRINT
Here’s the third group of softball uniforms to vote for in our poll. The players are, from left, Decatur’s Neelie Miller, East Lawrence’s Briley Pitt, East Limestone’s Hannah Riddle, Lindsay Lane’s Blair Waltman and West Morgan’s Kaleigh Powers. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. You can make one vote each day in each group. Voting for each group will be for three days. The team with the most votes in each group advances to the next round. There will also be runner-ups advancing. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

