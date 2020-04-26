Online Poll
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms
- 2 Decatur business reopenings buck pandemic headwind
- Richard 'Rick' Parsons
- Official: No COVID-19 cases reported at Wayne Farms in Decatur
- 'The world is upside down': Decatur Morgan Hospital providers on front line
- Autopsy: Somerville woman died of gunshot wound to abdomen
- Ivey: No immediate relief from stay-at-home order
- Decatur council rejects hiring freeze
- Man arrested, woman identified as second suspect in robbery on US 31 South
- Fatal train accident investigated as suicide
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- Editorial: Concern for city finances prudent, not fearful (2)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
- Pickup basketball games illegal, but arrests not expected (1)
- Decatur police K-9 bites Morgan deputy during search for suspects (1)
- 2 missing in Bankhead found Monday afternoon (1)
- Decatur council rejects hiring freeze (1)
- Editorial page: Virus transmission rate should motivate us to take precautions (1)
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.