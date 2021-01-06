The best teams finish big in the fourth quarter, and that’s exactly what Hartselle did Tuesday night.
The Tigers (14-2) knocked off rival Decatur, 82-68, Tuesday in a Class 6A Area 14 contest, and it was thanks to a fourth quarter explosion that they were able to pull out the double-digit win.
Decatur cut the lead to five points three times in final period, but each time Hartselle had an answer until they finally put the Red Raiders away.
“We’re battle tested. We’ve been through these kinds of games more than once this season,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “These area games are always going to be tough, and you throw in that it’s a rivalry as well, and that makes it tougher. They were tough to put away, and this one we definitely had to grind out.”
Brody Peebles once again finished just shy of 50 points, scoring a game high 48, while Luke Ward finished with 22.
“I’m tickled to death to see Brody and Luke really step up and carry us tonight,” Key said.
Hartselle jumped out to a big first-quarter lead, pushing the score all the way to 23-10 at one point.
Decatur didn’t back away though, as the Red Raiders came roaring back in the second period. Kobe Johnson finished with a team-high 26 points, and Shawn Hullett added 17 as Decatur cut the lead to four by halftime.
Despite scoring 82, Hartselle’s Key said his team’s offense left a lot to be desired.
“I know it’s hard to say when we scored 82 and Brody had 48, but we just didn’t have a great offensive night,” he said. “We wanted to make this a high possession game, and we did get up there around the 90s. But we still just missed so many shots around the rim. That’s something we’ll have to work on.”
Despite their miscues around the rim, the Tigers are coming along nicely despite an injury bug that has bitten the team.
“Sometimes we create adversity as coaches, but then sometimes adversity finds you, and we’ve faced that with injuries this year,” Key said. “It’s hard when you’re missing some key guys and you have to move guys around in different positions. But we have a lot of faith in our guys, and it’s always fun to see them go out, make big plays and win games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.