One tried and true way to win a high school baseball playoff series is to have a dominant pitcher who is practically impossible to beat.
Most teams with an ace pitcher like that will start him in the first game thinking that it will bring a 1-0 advantage. That leaves two games left to win one more time to advance to the next round. Usually the odds are pretty good on that plan working.
This year’s Falkville team is a little different. The Blue Devils are led by an offense that scores a lot of runs. Falkville has won 10 of its last 12 with double figure runs in eight of those games.
“We swing the bats pretty well and can score runs in bunches,” Falkville head coach Seth Ward said. “We feel if any of the six guys at the top of our lineup get on base, they’ll score.”
The top six of Falkville’s lineup are senior Wyatt King, sophomore Caden Burnett, senior Wyatt Tomlin, senior Peyton Sallee, junior Camden Reid and freshman Dawson Fowler. They combined for 15 runs scored in a sweep of Ider, 10-0 and 13-0, in last week’s first round of the state tournament.
Burnett is hitting .472 with 51 hits. Tomlin is hitting .480 with 47 hits.
“The game that really got us going this season was against (Class 6A) Athens (on April 2),” Ward said. “We gave up four runs in the first inning, but came back and won (10-7). We didn’t panic and kept playing.”
Falkville may not have a dominant pitcher, but Ward does have several good pitchers to call on. King leads with 48 innings pitched and 72 strikeouts. Junior Colton Hooper has a 2.33 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 45 innings. Fowler has a 2.6 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 32 innings. Burnett has 28 strikeouts in 27 innings with a 2.85 ERA.
The Blue Devils used just two pitchers in the sweep of Ider. King struck out seven while giving up just two hits in the 10-0 win. Hooper struck out nine while giving up just two hits in the 13-0 win.
Falkville will probably need more than two pitchers when it travels to Spring Garden on Friday for the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Panthers scored 26 runs in a 2-1 series win over Sulligent.
“They are going to be a big challenge, but that’s what you expect in the playoffs,” Ward said. “We’ll have to play our best to advance.”
Here are some numbers from the other five area teams in the playoffs:
---
Hartselle Tigers: It’s well known that the Tigers have a talented pitching staff. Colleges like what they see. Senior Drew Cartee has signed with Samford. Senior Carter Borden has signed with UAH. Juniors Elliott Bray and William Turner have committed to Auburn. Sophomore Caleb Pittman is drawing interest from some big-name schools, too. Junior John Blackwood has made an impact.
So guess which Hartselle pitcher leads the team in wins? It’s not Bray, Cartee, Turner, Borden, Pittman or Blackwood. It’s senior Colby Widner with six.
Widner is a 5-foot-7, 145-pound lefty, who doesn’t quite have the same mound presence as someone like Bray (6-2, 205). The senior is getting the job done in a big way in a relief role with a 6-0 record and one save.
Bray is 5-3, Turner 4-2, Blackwood 3-1, Pittman 3-3 and Cartee 2-2.
Leading the way at the plate for Hartselle is freshman third baseman Peyton Steele. He’s hitting .400 with a team leading three home runs, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored.
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles: There’s probably not a more dominating pitching duo by the numbers than the Eagles’ Tyler Founds and Cole O’Brien. Founds is 8-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. O’Brien is 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings.
When it comes to driving in runs, it’s hard to beat what Decatur Heritage’s Nash Rippen is doing. He’s got 51 RBIs thanks to a .437 average and eight home runs.
---
Ardmore Tigers: Senior pitcher Cole Cheatham has eye-popping numbers with 103 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. The Mississippi State signee has given up just nine earned runs and opponents are hitting just .101 against him.
Cheatham’s win-loss record doesn’t quite match those numbers. He’s just 5-4 thanks to some tough losses to 7A Sparkman, 7A Bob Jones, 4A Madison County and area rival Madison Academy. Cheatham got over the .500 mark last Friday with 16 strikeouts in a 5-0 one-hit win over Guntersville.
Luke Hogan swings one of Ardmore’s big bats. He’s hitting .400 with 27 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He’s also been hit by a pitch 19 times.
---
West Limestone Wildcats: Sophomore Colin Patterson is the description of a dominating pitcher. He’s 7-1 with three saves and 101 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. His ERA is 1.42. Patterson also swings a mean bat at .387 with 33 RBIs.
---
Lindsay Lane Lions: Sam Hogue stars at the plate and behind the plate as the Lions’ catcher. He’s hitting .420 with six home runs. Outfielder Max Morrison is hitting .386 with 19 stolen bases. Pitcher Ray Anderson is 6-3 with 95 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.
