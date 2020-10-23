ELKMONT — For a while Friday night, it looked as though Elkmont was going to grab its first win of the season.
After a halftime adjustment, however, Clements had a different answer.
The Colts scored 35 points in the third quarter on their way to the 74-40 win.
Clements travels to Hatton to close out the season next Friday, while Elkmont hosts Hanceville.
