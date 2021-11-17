HARTSELLE — Life is good right now for the Austin boys basketball team.
The Black Bears are 3-0 after a 56-53 victory in front of a packed house at Hartselle.
“We found a way to win, and that’s what this part of the schedule is all about,” Austin coach Major Deacon said.
Life is also looking pretty good for the Hartselle Tigers after the graduation of superstar Brody Peebles. Coach Faron Key has got a scrappy bunch that knows how to win.
After trailing Austin by 10 points in the third quarter, Hartselle fought back to take the lead midway in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish the task.
“I’ve had so many people ask me how good are we going to be without Brody,” Key said. “Tonight I think I had a few questions answered on how some of our guys. I saw some good things.”
If all games can match the intensity of Austin at Hartselle boys game, it’s going to be a great season for some hungry fans who were forced to stay away from the game due to COVID. There was a lot of excitement and enthusiasm on the court and in the stands at Hartselle.
“That was so good to see. I loved it,” Key said. “They brought a big crowd and both student sections were into the game. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Austin boys 56, Hartselle 53: After Austin led 30-26 at halftime, Hartselle tied it late in the third quarter on a 3-point basket to make it 42-42.
Austin held a 52-51 lead with 46 seconds left and a timeout called by Hartselle. The Tigers came out with a play designed to set up a 3 that looked like it would go down. It didn’t and two put-back attempts wouldn’t go down either.
Two free throws by Jalen Orr stretched the Austin lead to 54-51. Eddie Mitchell hit two more free throws for the final 56-53.
Austin was down to nine players most of the game with two out sick and one injured in the first quarter. Cam Collins led Austin with 22. Orr had 16, including four 3s. Mitchell scored just five points, but they all came in the fourth quarter. Austin hit 16 of 26 free throws, including 9 of 12 in the fourth quarter.
“We overcame adversity tonight and that was good to see,” Deacon said.
Luke Ward led Hartselle with 15 points. Kiah Key had 10. The Tigers hit two of nine free throws.
Hartselle girls 59, Austin 27: Masyn Marchbanks’ senior season is off to a great start. She scored 23 points, including 12 in the third quarter. She ended the quarter with a dramatic 3 at the buzzer.
“We didn’t play so well in the first half,” Marchbanks said. “We couldn’t get our shots to go down, but we didn’t panic.”
Marchbanks was wearing a white brace on her left knee. She had the knee scoped in October. The Samford signee said she’s back to 100 percent.
Marchbanks was joined in double figures by teammate Karleigh Shipley with 11 points.
Austin got nine from Jameisha Harris and eight from Nashaylyn Harris.
