When the January calendar has a date for Austin vs. Decatur basketball circled, it means expectations are high.
The Black Bears and Red Raiders did not disappoint Friday night at Decatur High. Austin took a 55-50 win to sweep the season series against the crosstown rivals.
It was a far different outcome from the meeting on Dec. 6, when Austin won 80-59 and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play our best game, but you have to give Decatur credit,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “They were better prepared for what we do. They wouldn’t give up.”
Decatur led 10-8 after the first quarter only to see Austin take the halftime lead at 27-21. The Black Bears appeared to be in command with 45-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
Kobe Johnson’s 3 to open the quarter cut the lead to eight. The Red Raiders then worked to whittle the lead down further until they were down four at 54-50 with 23 seconds left to play.
Then the game turned into a few seconds of agony for both sides to watch. Decatur missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Red Raiders then missed four field goal attempts, including a couple from behind the 3-point line that could have made it a one-point game.
“I just knew one of those shots was going to fall,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said.
Kelton Petty led Austin with 13 points. Tre Shackelford had nine, including seven in the second quarter when Austin took the lead for good. Jaylon Barrett had eight and Jackson Breedlove seven.
Smith Coon topped Decatur with 16 points. Johnson had 12. Mitchell Terry had eight and Malik Byrd added seven.
Since Austin (14-6) plays in Class 7A and Decatur (5-13) in 6A, Friday’s game is the last meeting of the season. Now, it’s time for area play and that starts Tuesday. Decatur travels to Hartselle.
“No doubt this game will give us some confidence going to Hartselle,” Brown said. “Austin is a good basketball team and we gave them all they wanted. I was proud with how hard we played tonight.”
Austin is also on the road for area play at James Clemens in Madison.
“I told the team that the record is now 0-0 for the season,” Deacon said. “We need to play better than we did tonight. We open on the road and in area play you need to win all your home games and steal one or two on the road.”
Austin girls 47, Decatur 30: The Black Bears must like playing at Decatur High. They have won four games there in the last eight days when you count the games involved in winning the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic.
Decatur had a 9-7 lead after the first quarter, but Austin took control with a 21-6 advantage in the second quarter.
Bri Hodges led the Black Bears (17-3) with 13 points. Tashanti Watkins and Aleah Wesley both had 10 points. Jada Burks added eight. Austin has now won nine straight.
Decatur freshman Dailee Chatman had 10. K’Tlyn Taylor and Indyia Swoopes both had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.