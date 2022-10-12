Winning six games in a row is getting the Austin Black Bears noticed.
Last week, Austin entered the Class 7A Top 10 for the first time this season. This week the Black Bears have moved up from No. 9 to No. 7.
Austin (6-2) beat James Clemens 41-33 last Friday. The Black Bears play at Bob Jones on Friday. A win gives Austin the Region 4 championship.
Hartselle (8-0) stays at No. 6 in Class 6A after a 45-21 win over Athens. The Tigers host Decatur (6-1) on Friday. A Hartselle win gives the Tigers the Region 7 championship.
Decatur was No. 8 in the rankings last week, but a 42-28 loss knocked the Red Raiders out of the Top 10.
Priceville (8-0) holds at No. 4 in Class 4A. The Bulldogs host Westminster Christian on Friday.
Two other area teams receiving votes are West Morgan (6-1) in 4A and Hatton (6-1) in 2A.
The complete rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association can be found on page xx
--
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
--
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 225
2. Thompson; 6-2; 167
3. Hoover (1); 7-1; 155
4. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133
5. Fairhope; 6-1; 109
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94
7. Austin; 6-2; 67
8. Prattville; 5-2; 56
9. Opelika; 5-3; 21
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.
--
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202
2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176
3. Theodore; 7-0; 146
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135
5. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120
6. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108
7. Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63
8. Helena; 6-1; 40
9. Center Point; 7-1; 25
10. Gardendale; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.
--
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228
2. Leeds; 7-0; 163
3. Moody; 8-0; 139
4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127
5. Ramsay; 6-2; 112
6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101
7. Guntersville; 6-1; 64
8. Beauregard; 7-0; 60
9. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31
10. Arab; 7-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.
--
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214
2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 173
3. Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162
4. Priceville; 8-0; 120
5. Handley; 7-1; 104
6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 80
7. T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60
8. Northside; 6-1; 53
9. Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42
10. Etowah; 6-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.
--
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203
2. Gordo (3); 7-1; 161
3. Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150
4. Opp (1); 6-1; 133
5. Winfield; 6-1; 108
6. Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95
7. St. James; 6-2; 72
8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60
9. Excel; 7-0; 44
10. Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14
Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.
--
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228
2. Highland Home; 8-0; 171
3. Ariton; 7-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 7-1; 129
5. Pisgah; 6-1; 103
6. Reeltown; 5-1; 88
7. B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67
8. Vincent; 7-1; 61
9. G.W. Long; 5-2; 34
10. Isabella; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.
--
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (14); 7-0; 212
2. Leroy (5); 6-0; 186
3. Linden; 6-0; 151
4. Brantley; 5-2; 119
5. Valley Head; 7-0; 104
6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 89
7. Meek; 7-0; 76
8. Loachapoka; 7-0; 60
9. Sweet Water; 4-2; 46
10. Millry; 7-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.
