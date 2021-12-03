A capacity crowd showed up at Austin on Friday night looking for some exciting basketball.
They got what they came to see, especially in the boys game.
Austin beat Decatur, 63-52. The Black Bears led by 17 points in the second half only to see Decatur tie the game at 50-50 in the fourth quarter.
The Austin girls beat Decatur, 46-41. The Black Bears used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead away from the Red Raiders and record their second win of the season.
School officials estimated the crowd at Austin Gym to be close to 1,600. The gym was mostly full at halftime of the girls game. When the boys tipped off, there were 40 people standing in line outside waiting to enter in case anyone left.
“I want to thank the basketball fans in Decatur for coming out tonight,” Austin boys coach Major Deacon said. “There were a lot of students and parents here tonight, but there were also just a lot of basketball fans that showed up. I hope they enjoyed what they saw.”
Decatur boys coach Kori Walker is in his second season at Decatur. Because of COVID regulations last year, the Decatur vs. Austin games had limited crowds. Friday night was his first experience in the normal atmosphere that surrounds the River City Rivalry.
“It was everything that I have been told it was,” Walker said. “It was like the atmosphere at a regional. I can’t wait to see that happen at our place next month.”
Austin visits Decatur on Jan. 7.
Austin boys 63, Decatur 52: What puts the most pressure on a basketball team? Playing with a big lead or trying to comeback after falling behind?
Both teams had to deal with that situation. Austin jumped out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter. The Black Bears were up 30-17 at halftime. Austin led 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I’ll tell you what pressure is and that would have been not having Jalen Orr tonight,” Deacon said. “Without him, especially in the fourth quarter we get beat.”
Decatur tied the game at 50-50 on a free throw by Ellis Dickman with 3:34 left to play. Orr answered for Austin with 3-point basket. He followed that with a steal that continued a run that shut the door on Decatur’s comeback.
“I was just trying to do whatever I could to help my team win,” Orr said.
The senior led all scorers with 23 points. He also had eight assists, six steals, four rebounds and three blocked shots. Teammate Cam Collins scored 18 points. Orr, Collins and Eddie Mitchell combined for 21 of Austin’s 23 fourth quarter points.
Isaiah Slaughter led Decatur with 21 points. He had 17 in the second half. Dickman and Jackson Thatch both had eight.
One of Decatur’s top offensive weapons is Jayden Brown. He had limited playing time due to foul trouble. He scored just six points on two 3s. The junior got his fourth foul with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
“I was happy to see my team’s resiliency tonight,” Walker said. “That was a great comeback in a tough environment.”
Austin (5-4) hit 23 of 61 field goals for 38%. Decatur (5-4) was good on 18 of 56 for 32%. Decatur had the rebounding edge over Austin, 43-39. Austin was 13 of 23 on free throws, while Decatur hit 11 of 15. Decatur led in turnovers at 26-16.
Austin girls 46, Decatur 41: When Decatur’s Whitley Chapman hit a 3 early in the fourth quarter to put her team up 34-28, it looked like the Red Raiders had command of the game.
Instead, Austin went on a 12-0 run to take a 41-34 lead that would steer the Black Bears to victory.
“I asked my girls to just keep playing,” Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said. “I could see the fire in their eyes and then the momentum went our way. We had a lot of girls to step up for us tonight.”
Ariahanna Harris led Austin (2-7) with 12 points. She scored seven in the fourth quarter. Elyse Davis scored nine with five coming in the final period.
Chapman topped Decatur (5-4) with 12. Jayden Stover had 11.
“We didn’t play well with the lead,” Decatur coach Justin Moore said. “We’re just not used to playing with a lead. Hopefully that will come.”
