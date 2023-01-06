The Austin Black Bears have been a team on the prowl. The hunt has been for the first “complete” game of the season.
First-year head coach Desmond Phillips’ team found it Friday night at the expense of the Decatur Red Raiders in the River City Rivalry.
The Austin boys thumped Decatur, 61-33, in a sold out Austin gym behind 21 points from junior Jordan Johnson. Freshman Caiden Ricks had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
“We were ready to play tonight to prove we are the best team in the city,” Johnson said. “We played hard and played good defense. That’s how we are supposed to do it at Austin.”
The win for the Austin boys made it a sweep for the Black Bears. The girls beat Decatur, 50-31.
The missing “complete” game for the Austin boys is dominating play in each quarter. Austin got off to a great start with a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter. It was 29-19 at halftime and 42-25 after three quarters. A third quarter with just four points was killer for the Red Raiders.
Most Austin-Decatur matchups are nail-biters to the end. This game had fans leaving early to beat the traffic.
“We just struggled to score points,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. “We only average around 52 to 53 points a game. It was a struggle to get what we got tonight.”
Ellis Dickman led Decatur with 12 points. He had six in the fourth quarter. Decatur’s top two scorers, Isaiah Slaughter and Jayden Brown, combined for seven points.
“Putting four good quarters is something we’ve really been stressing. That’s how good teams win,” Austin's Phillips said. “We wanted to show everybody tonight how hard we’ve been working to get there since the preseason.”
Austin (10-9) dominated all the numbers vs. Decatur (9-9). The Black Bears shot 41% (24 of 59) to 30% (13 of 44) for Decatur.
The rebounding edge went to Austin 44-27, including 20-11 on the offensive board. Ricks had six offensive rebounds.
Now the River City Rivalry is decided with Austin making it a sweep. The Black Bears won at Decatur, 51-48, on Dec. 2. Now it’s time for area play.
Both teams open with road trips Tuesday. Austin visits James Clemens. Decatur travels to Hartselle.
“Everybody’s 0-0 starting area play,” Walker said. “We gotta get back to the drawing board and try to get better.”
Austin girls 50, Decatur 31: The Black Bears turned a game that was tied at halftime (19-19) into a blowout. Senior Ariahna Harris led the way with 15 points on five 3s.
Decatur scored the first three points of the third quarter only to see Austin answer with an 11-2 run. The Black Bears (4-14) led 30-24 after three quarters.
“I told our team that this is the most anticipated game of the season,” Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said. “I said now is a good time to play our best game.”
Harris was joined in double figures by Zyan Moore with 10. Jenny Mitchell scored 19 for Decatur, including 15 in the first half.
Austin’s seniors close out their careers having never lost to Decatur.
