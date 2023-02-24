Austin’s Ethan Wynn (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a balk during the game against Decatur at Austin High School on Thursday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin’s Ethan Wynn (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a balk during the game against Decatur at Austin High School on Thursday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Round 1 of the River City Rivalry in baseball turned into a pitching duel Thursday night.
Austin beat Decatur 5-3 behind starter Mac Etheredge, who allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven.
Decatur’s Davis Roberts was the tough-luck losing pitcher while allowing just one earned run in six innings with nine strikeouts.
The River City Rivalry is scheduled to continue at Decatur on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. These two games are the only ones scheduled this season between Decatur and Austin.
“Mac is our ace, and what makes him so good is how he loves to compete,” Austin coach Drew Williamson said of his senior pitcher. “He did a great job competing tonight.”
Etheredge held Decatur scoreless into the sixth inning. The Red Raiders pushed across two runs credited to the senior after he left the game with one out and having thrown 89 pitches.
“He would have loved to stay in for a complete game, but it’s too early in the season for that,” Williamson said.
Etheredge showed some bulldog mentality in the fifth inning after the bases were loaded with no out. He then struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
“When it’s your city rival you give it everything,” Etheredge said. “It’s big win for us early in the season. Hopefully, we can make it two in a row on Saturday.”
Roberts pitched with runners on base in five of his six innings. Four runs in the third inning put Decatur in a hole the Red Raiders could not climb out.
The inning opened with singles from Etheredge and Ethan Wynn. Bryan Claiborne singled in Etheredge. Wynn later scored on a balk. An error led to the fourth run scored by Easton Palmer.
Decatur scored its first runs in the sixth when Bradin Dupper was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error. Greyson Stricklin’s ground out scored Jack Waller who reached after also being hit by a pitch.
In the top of the seventh, Decatur cut the lead to 5-3 and had two runners in scoring position. Austin pitcher Bryant Jones struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Decatur (4-1) had just four hits. Dupper’s triple was the only extra base hit in the game.
Austin (3-2) got two hits from Ethredge, two runs scored by Wynn and two RBIs from Claiborne. The Black Bears totaled eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.