Bragging rights were up for grabs Friday between Austin and Decatur.
After 14 innings of baseball, the Black Bears can say they're the king between the city rivals.
Austin (4-3) beat Decatur, 4-2, in Friday’s first game at Decatur. That win plus the 5-3 win on Wednesday were enough to give the Black Bears the season series.
Decatur (2-6) did salvage a win in the series by taking the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, 10-7.
Both Austin coach Drew Williamson and Decatur coach John Frost are dealing with young teams with not a lot of varsity experience. Many of the juniors and seniors on both teams this year got little varsity experience last year due to the season being cut short due to COVID.
That has given an opportunity for some young players to step up. Both teams started sophomore pitchers in the first game. Decatur threw another sophomore starter in the second game. Austin went with a junior.
Austin sophomore Riley Parker got a complete game victory in the first game. He allowed two earned runs off of five hits with three strikeouts on 90 pitches. He got off to a rough start by hitting three batters in the first inning to load the bases.
“We told him, ‘Don’t get to fancy out there (with the breaking ball),’” Williamson said. “We wanted him to live low in the zone with his fastball. He did a good job after that.”
Pitchers combined for 10 hit batters on the cold, windy, damp night.
Decatur sophomore Davis Roberts was the winning pitcher in Game 2. He allowed two runs on five hits in six innings with five strikeouts.
“He’s really played well for us this season,” Frost said. “He likes to compete.”
Austin 4, Decatur 2: Black Bears first baseman Giovanni Johnson had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1. Outfielder Jake Bailey went 3-for-3 with a run scored. Roberts led Decatur with two hits and one run scored.
Decatur 10, Austin 7: The Red Raiders built leads of 5-0, 6-2 and 10-2 before the Black Bears rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh.
Despite the game getting a little too close for comfort for the Red Raiders, Frost was happy with the way his team bounced back after losing the first game of the doubleheader.
“I told them between games that we need to have short memories and forget about the first game,” Frost said. “I like the way they responded.”
Decatur got four runs in the second inning on a two-RBI single by Lawson Stricklin and a two-RBI triple by William Burgreen. Stricklin and Roberts both went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the game. Burgreen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Austin shortstop Jack Wilson reached base seven times in eight plate appearances in the two games. He had three hits and scored a run.
