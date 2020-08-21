HARTSELLE — Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon said it took him a little while to catch up to the speed of the game Friday night.
“It’s been a while since I’ve played against somebody other than our scout team,” the senior said.
When Crittendon did catch up, it was impossible for Hartselle to keep up with the Black Bears.
Austin opened the season with a 31-7 victory over Hartselle at J.P. Cain Stadium. Crittendon threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Because of COVID-19, Austin, like every other school in the state, had no spring practice. The Black Bears' last game was in November in the Class 7A playoffs. It may have taken a little longer than usual to shake off the rust.
“I had some first-game nerves in the first half,” Crittendon said. “I just wasn’t ready for the speed of the game. I think I played much better in the second half.”
After completing his first two passes, Crittendon missed on his next four attempts. He completed 11 of his next 16. He was six of seven for 75 yards and two of his touchdowns in the second half.
“It’s a typical first game where we have things to clean up,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “I was proud of the way we handled everything. Our defense really played hard.”
Austin’s defense dominated Hartselle. The Tigers had just three first downs in the first half. Their fourth first down of the game came with 3:01 left to play. Hartselle’s lone score came with 1:33 to play when quarterback Parker Sawyer hooked up with Ri Fletcher on a 46-yard pass.
“The game was too fast for us,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “Austin’s defense flew to the ball all night. They are a really good team.”
Moore’s first roster at Hartselle is dominated by sophomores and freshmen. The matchup with an experienced Austin team was not good, especially for the first game of the season.
“We played hard all night, but what happened tonight is unacceptable for Hartselle football,” Moore said.
The Black Bears scored first on their second possession of the game on a 23-yard run around the left end by senior Jevon Jackson. Austin’s defense then forced a Hartselle punt after three plays.
Austin’s Tre Shackelford fielded the punt at his 8 and returned it to the Hartselle 1, but a block in the back penalty brought it back to the Austin 8. It was a 91-yard swing of field position.
Three plays later, Crittendon had a pass batted in the air that Hartselle’s Dalton Green intercepted at the Austin 13. Three plays later, Hartselle had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Austin defensive back Eddie Mitchell.
Austin then marched 94 yards in seven plays with Crittendon connecting on a short pass to Jackson that ended up being a 46-yard touchdown.
The Black Bears added a 27-yard field goal from Noah Flood to make it 17-0 at halftime.
The second half saw Austin score touchdowns on its first two possessions. Crittendon connected with Shackelford on a six-yard score with a floater to the back of the end zone that the senior leaped high to pull it down.
Austin’s final score of the night was a 13-yard pass from Crittendon to Winston Lyle.
Jackson finished the night with 112 yards rushing and one touchdown on 14 carries. Shackelford had six receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.
The Black Bears have now won two in a row vs. Hartselle and five of the last six meetings. Hartselle leads the series, 30-23.
Next up for Austin is the River City Rivalry vs. Decatur next Friday at Austin. Hartselle hosts Mae Jemison next Friday.
