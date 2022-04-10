Mikaylah Fuqua bats ninth in the Austin batting order because she can cause chaos.
Saturday night it was the chaos the junior shortstop created that gave the Black Bears the Morgan County Tournament championship.
Fuqua’s single to left allowed Kaidence Swoopes to score from second with the game-winning run for a 5-4 walk-off victory over Hartselle.
“She’s a left-handed slap hitter with speed,” Austin coach Blake Gray said. “Having her in the ninth spot ahead of Katie Davis at the top of the order is like having two leadoff hitters.”
The double-elimination tournament started with nine schools Saturday morning and ended up with two of the best teams in the state battling for the championship. Austin (34-5-1 and ranked No. 4 in 7A) had defeated Hartselle (31-6-1 and ranked No. 2 in 6A) earlier in the day, 6-2.
Hartselle battled back through the loser’s bracket to get to the championship game, but needed two wins over Austin to take home the championship trophy.
The Tigers got off to a great start in the rematch. Karsi Lentz’ two-run home run in the first inning off Austin pitcher Kenley Hilleary put Hartselle up 2-0.
“That was a shot and I knew I had to settle down and make better pitches to give us a chance,” Hilleary said.
Austin answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run home run from Kyra Taylor. Lexy Carver’s home run in the second put Austin up 4-2 after two innings. Hartselle tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the third.
It was all zeros the rest of the way until the bottom of the seven when Fuqua worked her magic. Her hit allowed Swoopes to move to third, but the throw in from the outfield got away allowing the winning run to come home.
Hilleary threw all seven innings, allowed two earned runs while striking out nine, walking six and giving up five hits. She left six Hartselle base runners stranded in scoring position.
“That’s one of the best lineups in the state,” Grey said. “Kenley did a great job working her way through it. She just has to believe in her pitches. When Kenley does that she’s tough to beat.”
Gray is in his first season at Austin. Winning this tournament is a new experience for him, but it’s not new for several of his players.
“Winning for the first time last year was fun, but this one is maybe more special because it’s the last us seniors have to win it,” Katie Bracken said.
The Black Bears now try to work on winning the right to host the area championship when Bob Jones visits on Thursday.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Gray said. “This is a big confidence boost for our team and for our program.”
---
Hartselle 4, West Morgan 0: The Tigers reached the finals by eliminating the Rebels in a tight contest.
Hartselle got a run in the first and three more in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Sarah Bowling allowed just four hits in five plus innings. Blayne Godfrey got the last five outs all on strikeouts.
West Morgan pitcher Abby Lindsey gave up just three hits while striking out five.
West Morgan 10, Priceville 5: The bats came alive for the Rebels as they eliminated the Bulldogs. Lindsay went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Terry and Russell also drove in two runs. Terry pitched all four innings and allowed just three earned runs while striking out four.
Priceville got a home run and three RBIs from Bentley Black. Denson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
