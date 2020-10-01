Boys
JT Blackwood, Hartselle football: Blackwood completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Russellville on Sept. 25.
"JT has all the tools a QB needs and can make all the throws," Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. "He showed that Friday night. He was cool, calm, and collected on the road against a really good team. He has a chance to be really special."
Girls
Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle volleyball: Cartee had 17 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 area sweep of Cullman on Thursday. She also had 14 kills and 14 digs in a tri-match sweep of Priceville and Danville on Tuesday.
"Lillyanna is just an amazing all-around player," Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said. "She does a great job on front row and back. Lilly really stepped up this week against some state-ranked teams."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Athens’ Jaylen Gilbert, and Hatton’s Jaxson Mitchell. Girls: Lawrence County’s Katie Mae Coan, Hatton’s Kailyn Quails, and Priceville’s Abigail Garrison.
