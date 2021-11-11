JT Blackwood, Hartselle
Hartselle’s quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in a 35-28 playoff loss to Gardendale. "No way we could have had the year we did without JT," coach Bryan Moore said. "He was the leader of our team throughout the offseason, spring, summer and fall. He, along with our offense, had one of the greatest seasons in the history of Hartselle football. His leadership and dedication to the program was unbelievable. It was a special year and a lot of that had to do with JT."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Priceville’s Mason Cartee, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and Tanner’s Alex Guster. Girls nominations will return Friday with cross country and basketball performances.
