FALKVILLE — Both teams had miscues, but the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs had more and more costly ones.
The Chiefs turned the ball over five times and Falkville took full advantage, scoring three first-half touchdowns, two off turnovers, and holding off the Chiefs in the second half for the 21-0 win.
Falkville's ability to capitalize on Hubbard’s mistakes was the game’s biggest factor.
“Our guys played with a lot of hearts and guts,” said Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell. “Last week was a tough loss for us, and we knew we had to find a way to get the job done tonight.”
Falkville scored a touchdown in its second possession when Peyton Sallee connected with Mikell Philyaw for a 36-yard score. Sallee also hit Curtis Jones for another score and ran in a touchdown in the first half to cap a three-touchdown game.
Perhaps the biggest thing for the Devils was their ability to stall the Hubbard running game.
“Our defense played great all night, and that was very big,” Mitchell said. “They’re a good football team, and we just played extremely hard and disciplined football.”
For the Hubbard Chiefs, it was a frustrating night. Replacing their quarterback and two starting lineman, nothing went right.
“Mistakes killed us. We had fumbles, interceptions, penalties, anything that could have went wrong did, and we didn’t do anything to fix it,” said Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. “Our starting quarterback was out, and some other guys were out, and that hurt us, but we’ve still got to be better than we were.”
Hubbard has now lost two in a row and will face a tough 2A Sheffield next week for homecoming
“We have to stop beating ourselves. R.A. Hubbard has to stop beating R.A. Hubbard,” Hampton said. “No disrespect to them, but it really wasn’t anything they did. We have to stop beating ourselves.”
Falkville will travel to Priceville.
