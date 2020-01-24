LESTER — In a game where offense was at a premium, East Limestone senior Xavier Griffith made sure his team came away with a win. Griffith scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 45-31 win over West Limestone in the semifinals of the Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone High.
“Our game plan was to go with an old-school, two-man game,” Griffith said. “Once we get in the paint, it’s hard to stop us.”
Griffith came back to East Limestone (18-6) this season after spending two years at Grissom. He played for the Indians his freshman season. The 6-foot-5 forward pairs with 6-foot-6 Austin Harvell in East Limestone’s frontcourt.
The two provide a size advantage that’s tough for a lot of teams to overcome. They combined for 33 of East Limestone’s 45 points despite Harvell sitting out most of the second quarter.
“We practice a lot with one of them being out if they get into foul trouble,” East Limestone coach Fred Steger said. “They understand how to execute.”
East Limestone’s win puts it in the finals Saturday against the winner of Tanner and Elkmont. Earlier in the evening, the East Limestone girls beat Ardmore 54-44 to earn a spot in the finals.
East Limestone and West Limestone (12-10) scored a combined 34 points in the first half with the Indians leading 18-16.
They led by only three before Harvell kickstarted a 9-0 run to end the third. East Limestone led 35-23 after three quarters.
The game never got within single digits again, with East Limestone leading by as many as 19 in the fourth.
“We just had to figure out where we could get some good shots,” Steger said. “We had to make sure we took care of rebounding.”
Harvell and Griffith were the only double-digit scorers for the Indians. Junior Camryn Williams had 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
East Limestone’s win came just six days removed from a 69-58 loss to the Wildcats. East Limestone has won two of the three meetings this season.
--
East Limestone girls 54, Ardmore 44: The Indians outscored defending Limestone County champions Ardmore 17-9 in the fourth quarter to advance to the finals. East Limestone will face the winner of Tanner and West Limestone in the championship Saturday.
“They always make us play the ugliest game,” East Limestone girls coach Josh Davis said. “They do a great job.”
East Limestone (19-4) led 22-19 at halftime and 37-35 at the end of the third. Ardmore (11-13) tied the game at 38 before East Limestone took a 48-42 lead with 1:16 left and closed out the Tigers.
Junior Jirah Rogers scored 23 points for East Limestone. Sophomore Bryanna Johnson added 19 points.
Senior Madison Lewis led Ardmore with 20 points. The Tigers are eliminated from the tournament and play Madison Academy Tuesday for their next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.