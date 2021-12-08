HATTON — It hadn’t been the best game for Lawrence County’s Ava Boyll.
The sophomore struggled Tuesday night, finishing the first half with just two free throws.
But as all great players do, Boyll weathered the storm and came back to drain the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining, lifting Lawrence County over Hatton 53-51.
“I hadn't made a shot the whole game so I knew I had to knock that one down,” Boyll said. “My cousin Anna Clare (Hutto) told me to swing it, but I said no I’m taking this shot right now.
“I knew as soon as it left my hand it was going in."
Boyll finished with just five points, the 3-pointer being her only made field goal. Her rough first half even led to a stern talking to from head coach K.C. Orr during a timeout.
“My girls know I coach hard. You don’t get to greatness without coaching hard,” Orr said.
Boyll took the message loud and clear.
“I know it sounds bad but It made me angry,” Boyll said. “It gave me this drive to do better. It was tough but I know he just wanted the best from me.”
Less than a month after coming from behind to beat Hatton, the Red Devils did it again. The Hornets led 13-5 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 36-30 after the third.
“It makes it a lot sweeter. We know that anytime you play at Hatton it’s a hard win to get,” Orr said. “We had a lot of obstacles to overcome and we had every reason to just pack it in. But we didn’t do that, we wanted this win and we battled to get it.”
Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 18 points, while Josie Montgomery had 12. Kailyn Quails led Hatton with 13 and Chloe Gargis had 12.
• Hatton boys 61, Lawrence County 57: The Hatton boys pulled off their biggest win of the season.
The Hornets built a 37-27 halftime lead but were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter. However, they were able to rally in the fourth to pull off the big win
“This was a big for us,” Hatton coach Justin Henley said. “We still have times where we struggle to score and that happened in the third quarter. But the kids battled and found a way to win.”
Hatton’s Khane Little led all scorers with 24 points. Connor Southern led Lawrence County with 22, while BenMichael Bennett had 19.
