Quincy Crittendon led Austin with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Black Bears beat Florence 74-66 on Friday.
Kelton Petty posted 14 points and five rebounds for Austin. Jalen Orr contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Eddie Mitchell chipped in 12 points and five boards.
Darion Joplin had a team-high 14 points for Florence. Jordan Dunley had 12 points and five rebounds. Jamarcus Robinson totaled 11 points and five boards.
The Black Bears trailed 17-16 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Falcons in each of the next three periods.
Austin will host Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Hartselle 61, Muscle Shoals 33: Brody Peebles scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to the win Friday.
Trent Wright finished with 15 points for Hartselle. Ryan Dunn had 10.
Cedric Summerhill scored 10 points for Muscle Shoals.
Danville 62, Phil Campbell 46: KJ Melson led Danville with 29 points and five rebounds in the win Friday.
Kohl Randolph had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hawks. Dylan Parker added eight points and seven boards. Witten Morgan had six points and six rebounds.
Bryant Hyde led Phil Campbel with 11 points.
Whitesburg Christian 49, Falkville 41: Avery Miller led the Blue Devils with 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss on Friday. Joshua Bradford added seven points and seven boards. Wyatt Tomlin had six points and four rebounds.
Hatton 62, Falkville 51: Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 22 points in the win Thursday.
Brayden Stafford had 14 points for the Hornets. Kris Odell added 10.
Avery Miller scored a game-high 27 for Falkville.
