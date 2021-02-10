Sean Zerkle scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Decatur Heritage opened the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament with a 59-35 win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
The Eagles will host Oakwood Adventist for the tournament championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Decatur Heritage controlled the game from the tip, leading 14-7 after one quarter and 26-15 at halftime. The Eagles outscored Lindsay Lane 24-12 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Brayden Kyle had 14 points and eight rebounds for Decatur Heritage, and Clay Smith and Bryant Pitts finished with eight points each.
Roderick Watkins led Lindsay Lane with nine points. Daniel Cook scored eight.
Brewer 53, Fairview 48: Brewer rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up a win in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 14 tournament on Tuesday.
Matt Kempson led the Patriots with 15 points and Hunter Lawrence scored nine.
Fairview led 26-23 at halftime.
Owen Yarbrough poured in a game-high 27 points for Fairview.
Brewer (9-15) will play at Guntersville on Saturday for the area championship.
East Lawrence 95, Phil Campbell 27: East Lawrence opened the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament in style on Tuesday, flirting with the 100-point barrier in an impressive road victory.
Isaiah Hubbard led the Eagles with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Coleman Garner (21), Peyton Kelly (18) and Peyton Davenport (13) also scored in double figures for East Lawrence, who led 49-27 at halftime.
Luke Garrison had a game-high 26 points for Phil Campbell.
Danville 55, Vinemont 34: Kohl Randolph led Danville with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the other Class 3A, Area 15 tournament semifinal, setting the stage for a championship clash with East Lawrence.
Dylan Parker had 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Hawks and KJ Melson finished with eight points.
Ryan Stewart had 13 points for Vinemont.
Elkmont 58, Clements 49: Elkmont rallied from a 41-35 deficit after three quarters to pick up a win in the opening round of the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament on Tuesday.
Layton Smith and Mykell Murrah each had 14 points for the Red Devils. Hunter Broadway added 13 points and Preston Robinson scored 10.
Dylan Patrick had a game-high 17 points for Clements. JT Farrar scored 13.
Elkmont will play the winner of Lauderdale County-Colbert Heights for the area championship on Friday.
