ATHENS—Athens runner Guy Greenhaw started out as one of the slowest runners when he joined the cross-country team in seventh grade. He grew up running 5Ks with his dad, Lanier, who is an assistant coach for Athens but only joined the team for fun.
One thing Greenhaw had going for him was that he was a listener. Coach Amy Humphries would tell him what to do and he would do it. That allowed him to improve each time he went to practice.
“He was so coachable,” Humphries said. “He had such a good attitude. I could get him to do what he needed to do to get better.”
Greenhaw not only became one of the fastest runners on the team, but one of the fastest in Class 6A by the time he was a sophomore. He finished 23rd at state with a time of 17:06.68 as a sophomore. He finished 25th his junior year at state, crossing the finish line at 17:16.60.
After being one of 10 runners from the north selected to the AHSAA North-South Cross-Country Race, he set his eyes on the school record his senior year.
He broke it at state with a time 16:24.48. The previous record was 16:25.10 set by Tate Carden at the 2013 meet.
Greenhaw’s record-setting time earned him 13th place for his first All-State finish of his career. It was also the top overall boys time in the area.
Greenhaw has been selected as the Decatur Daily’s Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year for the first time.
“The first mile and second mile were autopilot for me,” Greenhaw said. “Those felt great. I was just doing my thing. That third mile sucked. It hurt. I already had come that far, so I just felt like I had to lay it all out there. Those first two miles really set me up.”
His performance was one he had worked toward all of his senior season. The school record was his main goal.
It came just six years after he was a seventh grader joining the team just for fun.
“I coached the runner who had the school record before him,” Humphries said. “To see Guy have that goal and want to beat that record was amazing. I was filled with pride. I knew how hard he worked.”
Greenhaw said he plans to stop running once track season is over. He is working on becoming an Eagle Scout. His project is building flag retirement boxes for old American flags in the area.
He also has a passion for welding and working with his hands. He’s going to attend Calhoun then head to Auburn for its building science program.
If his run at state is the last of his career, he went out the best way he could.
“It was a good run. I started off slow not knowing where it would end up,” Greenhaw said. “I was just happy to be a part of the team. Then, it turned into something more than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.